Do You Have High Calcium Levels? Doctor Reveals How It Can Impact Your Heart Health

Calcium is a mineral that is known to have several health benefits. It benefits your bones, teeth, muscles, nerves and more. Hence, it is crucial that your diet includes calcium-rich foods such as milk, cheese, broccoli, cabbage, okra, you, nuts and more. According to the NHS, adults aged between 19 and 64 years need 700mg of calcium every day, and they should be able to get it from their daily diet.

However, most people don't get the required amount of calcium from their diet and resort to supplements. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Prashant Pawar, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi said, "The role of calcium has often been debated, but studies consistently show that dietary calcium intake is associated with beneficial cardiovascular effects, including protection from hypertension, vascular disease, and stroke."

"More calcium, especially when paired with vitamin D, appears to be protective against coronary heart disease. However, calcium supplements, which rapidly increase circulating calcium levels, have been shown to raise cardiovascular risk."

Calcium Supplements And Cardiovascular Risk

A study published in the journal Nutrients found that calcium supplements were significantly associated with an increased risk of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) and Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). The study also found that dietary calcium intake of 700-1000 mg per day or supplementary calcium intake of 1000 mg per day significantly increased the risk of CVD and CHD.

Dr Pawar also highlights how calcium-rich foods are different from calcium supplements. He said, "Dietary calcium, found in food products, causes a slower increase in calcium levels, achieving a more physiological calcium balance. As a result, consuming calcium-rich foods has been shown to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. While dietary calcium from natural food sources is protective against cardiovascular disease, calcium supplements, due to their rapid effect on calcium levels in the blood, are linked with an increased risk of heart diseases."

How Calcium Supplements Increase Cardiovascular Risk?

There are several mechanisms that can explain the increased cardiovascular risk. Read on to know.

Increased Risk Of Heart Attack (Myocardial Infarction)

Several studies have found that calcium supplements increase the risk of heart attack by 20-30%. This increased risk is likely due to changes in blood calcium levels after the consumption of the supplements, which may cause vascular calcification, leading to heart attacks.

Vascular Calcification And Arterial Stiffness

Calcium supplements have been linked to increased calcification in arteries, including the aorta and coronary arteries. This arterial calcification leads to stiffening of blood vessels, reducing their elasticity and affecting normal vascular function. It can also increase blood pressure, reduce blood flow and lead to cardiovascular diseases.

Coagulation And Changes In Blood Flow

Increased levels of calcium in the blood may affect blood coagulation pathways and vascular tone. This can increase the risk of blood clot formation and alter normal vascular flow, heightening the chances of ischemic cardiovascular events like heart attacks or strokes.

Benefits on Bone Health vs Cardiovascular Damage

Calcium supplements are usually given to improve bone density and prevent fractures. However, with the increased risk of cardiovascular disease, the risk-benefit balance must be analysed.

Calcium supplements increase cardiovascular risk by increasing the chances of myocardial infarction through mechanisms involving vascular calcification, altered coagulation, and impaired vascular function. These risks outweigh the limited bone health benefits. This suggests that one should use calcium with caution, especially if you have a risk for cardiovascular disease.

Also Read: What Is The Best Time To Take Iron And Calcium Supplements During Pregnancy? Expert Answers

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.