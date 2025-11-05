Why Long Flights, Hospital Stays, And Desk Jobs Raise Dangrous Blood Clot Risk

Thrombosis means formation of blood clot. When we say venous thrombosis, it means, formation of blood clots in the venous system of the body. This kind of clot can happen in any vein in the body; however, it commonly happens in legs. When there is a clot formed in the leg, usually the affected person feels severe pain and swelling of legs. If unchecked, it can progress to form clots in larger veins and then they can migrate to lungs in a condition called pulmonary embolism. Worldwide, venous thrombosis makes for the third most common cause of death.

The most important risk factor for formation of venous thrombosis is prolonged immobilization of parts of body. We commonly see such scenarios after any major surgery in hospital setting. However, we nowadays see venous thrombosis occurring due to modern lifestyle, especially in long haul flight journeys and jobs involving prolonged sitting. Sitting for over 4-6 hours without movement either in office or in economy seats of long flight journey can lead to pooling of blood in legs and subsequently the formation of clots. The risk is increased further by sitting cross-legged for long time, dehydration and wearing skintight clothes. They constrict the veins in legs and impair blood flow even further.

Added lifestyle associated conditions like obesity, habit of smoking and excessive alcohol intake contribute significantly for the development of blood clots in the body. Pregnant ladies are also at increased risk of formation of clot as the gravid uterus compresses inferior vena cava and impairs blood flow back to the heart. Some people may also have a hereditary predisposition for clot formation in the body and these individuals are more prone to developing clots.

Formation of clot can lead to development of swelling of legs along with moderate to severe pain in legs. If one has a desk job, has taken a recent long haul flight journey, or has been recently hospitalized, then these symptoms should prompt immediate medical attention. A consultation with a physician or a cardiologist or hematologist will help in early diagnosis of this condition.

To reduce the risk of developing clots in the body, one needs to stay hydrated adequately. If you have a long-haul flight or long meeting, make sure you are adequately hydrated. Take short walks or do leg exercises in the seat itself, if you are travelling, at least once every one hour of sitting. One can wear compression stockings during long desk job meetings of during long flight journey, which will help to improve blood flow in legs. If you are hospitalized, check with your doctor if it is okay to go for short walks in corridors or do leg exercises in bed itself. If one is bedridden, generally, physiotherapists are involved in care of the patient to prevent DVT by doing some simple exercises. If you already had clot once, then you need to take the blood thinners prescribed by your doctor without any break. Do not skip any of your medicines before long flight journey, especially, blood thinners.

To summarize, prolonged immobilization as in desk jobs, long flight hauls, or hospitalization are biggest risk factors for development of clot inside the body. Understanding the mechanism, and following preventive measures go a long way in reducing the incidence of formation of clots in the body and subsequent morbidity and mortality.

(By By Dr Prashanth B, Consultant Hematology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore)

