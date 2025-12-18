Cancer History In Family? What You Can Do To Reduce Risk

Cancer is one of the most feared diseases globally. In India and across the world, the number of cases continues to rise, especially for cancers like breast, oral, cervical and colorectal cancer. Family history reflects both shared genes and shared environments. When multiple members of a family have had cancer especially at young ages or at the same site, it can signal inherited risk factors. Large population studies show that individuals with an affected first-degree relative like a parent or sibling have significantly higher cancer risks for certain cancer types compared to those without such history.

However, having a family history of cancer can increase your personal risk but it doesn't make cancer inevitable. With smart, evidence-based preventive steps, the risk can be reduced. This guide outlines practical tips to help people with a genetic disadvantage take proactive steps toward risk reduction.

10 Tips to reduce cancer risk with a family history

1. Know your family health tree

Start by gathering detailed health history from close and extended family members especially cancer types and age at diagnosis. A three-generation family history helps clinicians assess inherited risk accurately.

2. Get personalised genetic counselling and testing

If your family history suggests inherited risk (e.g., early onset cancers or multiple relatives with the same cancer), genetic counselling can help determine whether testing for high-risk genes is appropriate. Decisions based on these results can guide targeted prevention and screening strategies.

3. Follow enhanced screening schedules

Routine screenings like mammograms, colonoscopies, Pap tests, detect cancers early often before symptoms begin. For high-risk individuals, earlier or more frequent screening may be recommended by healthcare providers.

4. Avoid tobacco in all forms

Tobacco smoking and chewing are strongly linked to cancers of the lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, and more. Even if your genes predispose you, avoiding tobacco use is one of the most powerful prevention steps available.

5. Limit or avoid alcohol consumption

Alcohol increases the risk of several cancers, especially breast, colorectal, and liver cancers. Reducing alcohol intake or avoiding it entirely can lower risk even for people with familial susceptibility.

6. Stay physically active and maintain a healthy weight

Obesity and physical inactivity are known cancer risk factors. Regular exercise and weight management help regulate hormones, reduce inflammation, and bolster immune function reducing cancer risk over time.

7. Eat a cancer-protective diet

There is strong evidence that diet influences cancer risk:

Fruits and vegetables provide antioxidants and fibre.

Whole grains and legumes support digestive health.

Reduced red and processed meat intake is linked with lower colorectal cancer risk.

A nutrient-rich diet strengthens overall health and reduces risk factors associated with many cancers.

8. Protect against infectious risks

Certain infections increase cancer risk. HPV vaccination protects against cervical and other HPV-linked cancers. H. pylori eradication therapy can lower gastric cancer risk when indicated. Vaccination and treatment where relevant remain powerful preventive tools.

9. Consider preventive medications or surgeries

In select high-risk cases, doctors may discuss chemoprevention (medications that lower risk) or prophylactic surgery (e.g., mastectomy or oophorectomy to reduce breast/ovarian cancer risk). These decisions are highly personal and should involve specialist counselling.

10. Manage stress and prioritise sleep

Chronic stress and poor sleep impact immune function and hormone balance. Quality sleep supports the body's natural repair processes. Stress-management practices like meditation, yoga, and social support networks contribute to overall health.

Family history does increase cancer risk for many individuals, but it is far from an inevitable sentence. With informed screening decisions, healthy lifestyle changes, and strategic medical guidance, people with a genetic disadvantage can take charge of their health and reduce their cancer risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

