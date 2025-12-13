Cancer, Infertility Linked To Synthetic Chemicals In Food Chain, Scientists Say

Scientists have issued an urgent warning over the growing health and environmental risks posed by synthetic chemicals widely used in the global food system. A new report says these substances are contributing to rising rates of cancer, neurodevelopmental disorders and infertility, while also damaging global agriculture.

According to the report released on Wednesday, the health burden caused by phthalates, bisphenols, pesticides and PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals", costs the global economy up to $2.2 trillion every year. This figure is roughly equal to the combined profits of the world's 100 largest publicly listed companies.

The report adds that environmental damage linked to these chemicals remains largely unpriced. However, even a limited assessment of ecosystem harm, including agricultural losses and the cost of meeting water safety standards, suggests an additional $640 billion in annual costs.

According to The Guardian, scientists also warned of serious long-term demographic effects. If exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals such as phthalates and bisphenols continues at current levels, the world could see 200 million to 700 million fewer births between 2025 and 2100.

The research was conducted by dozens of scientists from organisations including the Institute of Preventive Health, the Center for Environmental Health, ChemSec, and universities in the US and UK, such as the University of Sussex and Duke University. The study was led by a core team from Systemiq.

Professor Philip Landrigan, a paediatrician and global public health expert at Boston College, described the findings as a "wake-up call", saying chemical pollution is as serious a threat as climate change.

Chemical production has increased more than 200 times since the 1950s, with over 350,000 synthetic chemicals now in use globally. Experts warn that unlike medicines, most industrial chemicals face minimal safety testing before entering the market.