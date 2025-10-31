Can Personal Care Products Increase Breast Cancer Risk? Doctor Answers

In today's world, many people see beauty as a form of confidence, and individuals are dedicating significant time to self-care. Women excessively spend money on products like hair colours, skin whitening creams, nail care, perfumes, and health supplements, all promising to enhance their appearance. However, behind the glossy advertisements lurks a growing concern about the potential negative effects of beauty products on women's health, particularly breast health. Research indicates that some of these products contain chemicals that can disrupt hormonal balance in the body. Unfortunately, abnormal hormonal changes can increase the risk of breast cancer.

Most beauty products are composed of a variety of chemicals. Common ingredients include parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, and aromatic amines, which serve different functions such as preservatives, fragrances, or stabilisers. Although these substances may be present in small amounts, studies show that they can lead to slow poisoning if used over extended periods. These chemicals can disrupt the body's hormonal system because they are structurally similar to natural hormones like estrogen. Some medical studies have indicated that breast tissue responds strongly to these hormonal changes, raising valid concerns about health risks associated with prolonged exposure.

Parabens are commonly used as preservatives in lotions, deodorants, and creams, and they can bind to estrogen receptors in breast cells. This binding process may affect the normal functioning of these cells. Some studies have found traces of parabens in breast tumour tissues, leading researchers to question whether these chemicals contribute to cancer development. Phthalates, on the other hand, are used to fix fragrances in products and make plastics softer, but they disrupt hormones and can affect the development of breast cells.

Hair care products, including dyes and straighteners, often contain harmful chemicals like aromatic amines and formaldehyde, both of which are known carcinogens. Studies reveal that salon workers are frequently exposed to these chemicals, which poses a potential occupational risk factor for developing breast cancer. While conducting case-control studies to demonstrate the adverse effects of these compounds on breast cancer risk may be challenging, it is crucial not to overlook their harmful effects in beauty products.

As awareness grows, women can take proactive measures to ensure that their beauty routines are safer without compromising self-expression. Choosing products labeled "paraben-free," "phthalate-free," or "formaldehyde-free" and examining ingredient lists instead of relying solely on marketing claims can significantly reduce exposure to harmful chemicals. Opting for plant-based or dermatologically tested formulations, using natural fragrances, and limiting the frequency of chemical hair treatments or salon procedures can also help lower cumulative risks.

Importantly, small everyday decisions, such as switching to mineral-based cosmetics or storing products in glass rather than plastic containers, can greatly reduce contact with endocrine-disrupting compounds. By becoming more ingredient-conscious and prioritising brands that are transparent about their formulations, women can make informed, healthier choices that protect their long-term breast health while still embracing beauty and confidence.

(By Dr Sandip Ganguly - Senior Consultant Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Kolkata)

