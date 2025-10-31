"Full Circle": Mohammad Azharuddin To NDTV After Taking Ministerial Oath

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin marked the start of a crucial new political innings as he took oath as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet on Friday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office and secrecy at a simple yet dignified ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, as the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Congress government added a the former high-profile batsman to its ranks.

Azharuddin's induction, which raises the cabinet strength to 16, is a key political move by the Congress government to ensure minority representation in the state Cabinet. It comes just ahead of the crucial Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

Minutes after taking oath, an emotional and buoyant Azharuddin spoke exclusively to NDTV, reflecting on his political journey and the significance of the day.

The former skipper credited his political elevation to the steadfast support of the state's leadership. "CM Revanth Reddy has always been my big supporter," Azharuddin told NDTV, emphasising a long-standing relationship.

He noted the remarkable coincidence of the date, linking it to his celebrated cricket career. "My cricket debut was also on December 31, and today is October 31. It feels like destiny coming full circle," he shared.

On the political implications, particularly regarding the high-profile Jubilee Hills constituency, Azharuddin was dismissive of any pressure. "I have got the MLC nomination, so not contesting the Jubilee Hills seat does not matter," he stated, referring to his nomination to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota, which is currently pending approval.

Azharuddin also took a moment during the interview to celebrate the recent success of the Indian Women's cricket team, which secured a victoryover Australia on Thursday and entered the finals.

"I missed watching the match yesterday, unfortunately, because of all the preparations for today's ceremony," he admitted. However, he was quick to praise the team's performance. "Jemimah (Rodrigues) did a great knock; I will watch it later. I congratulate the India Women's Cricket Team on their victory," he added.

The newly sworn-in minister further said, "My best wishes to the India team for the World Cup. I am hoping, praying, and rooting for the Indian Women's cricket team to bring the trophy home."

While the allocation of portfolios is expected shortly, sources indicate Azharuddin is a strong contender for the Sports or Minorities Welfare portfolio. His induction marks him as the first minister from the minority community in the Revanth Reddy cabinet.

Azharuddin took his oath in English, affirming his commitment to the state's progress as he officially transitioned from the pitch to the political arena.