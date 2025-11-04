Former Cricketer Azharuddin Gets Minorities Welfare Portfolio In Telangana

Mohammed Azharuddin, who took oath as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, was on Tuesday allotted the portfolios of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma allotted the portfolios to Azharuddin, the Congress leader and the former Indian cricket captain.

The Minorities Welfare portfolio was held by the Scheduled Caste Development and Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, while Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy looked after the Public Enterprises Department.

Azharuddin has been allotted portfolios four days after he was inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The governor had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Azharuddin at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on October 31.

Azharuddin, 62, is the first Muslim face in the Revanth Reddy-led Cabinet.

The State Cabinet in August this year decided to nominate Azharuddin as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor's quota.

He was inducted into the Cabinet ahead of the November 11 by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The former MP, who had unsuccessfully contested from his home constituency in 2023, was keen to contest again, but the Congress leadership decided to field Naveen Yadav and promised a Cabinet berth to Azharuddin.

All key Muslim candidates of the Congress party, including Azharuddin, faced defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Azharuddin's elevation as a minister is seen as the Congress party's move to reach out to Muslims, who constitute about 30 per cent of the electorate in Jubilee Hills.

Azharuddin is currently the working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and a member of its Political Affairs Committee.

With Azharuddin's swearing-in, the strength of the State Cabinet has gone up to 16.

The Cabinet was formed on December 7, 2023, with the swearing-in of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and 11 ministers.

After a long delay, the Cabinet was expanded on June 8 with the induction of three ministers.

The State Cabinet can have a maximum of 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

