UAE To Partner With Telangana To Build 'Bharat Future City' As Global Hub

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to partner with Telangana for the development of Bharat Future City as a top global city, the Telangana government said.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Touq Al Marri said his national government would be happy to join hands with Telangana. He suggested that the two governments establish a joint task force of officials from both sides for the speedy implementation of this project, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here.

The delegation discussed potential areas of cooperation in the state's large infrastructure projects, especially the Bharat Future City.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the future-defining roadmap to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He threw light on the massive scope for development in the Bharat Future City project, India's first Net-Zero Greenfield Smart City. Spread over 30,000 acres, the city is envisioned as a multi-sectoral, sustainable urban-industrial hub with dedicated spaces for AI, education, health, industries, residential and entertainment zones.

The Chief Minister explained that global companies like Marubeni and Semcorp are already on board with the project. He said recently that an MoU was signed with Reliance Group's Vantara to establish a new zoo in Future City.

Meanwhile, Saudi-based industrial conglomerate Expertise has evinced interest in partnering with Telangana's Young India Skills University (YISU).

Mohammed Ashif, President & CEO of Expertise, met the Telangana delegation.

An expertise company, with a major presence in the Middle East, mainly provides plant maintenance in skilled talent-intensive sectors, including petrochemical, oil and gas, fertiliser, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy explained that YISU was established with the intention to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-led curricula and hands-on practical exposure.

Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that Telangana is building a future-ready talent base through foundational learning, advanced skilling, apprenticeships, mentorship, and entrepreneurship, aligned with our vision for 2047 and the goal to become a $3 trillion economy.

The Saudi company proposed to partner with YISU to cater to its needs of recruiting around 5,000 skilled people per year.

The Telangana government also stated that Google has evinced interest partner with Telangana in solving agriculture and climate change-related issues

The delegation spoke about the issue of overuse of fertiliser and the need for educating farmers. The Chief Minister said there is a need to work on preventive steps for solving issues related to soil and farming.

