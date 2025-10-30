Doctor Explains How Smoking, Alcohol Consumption Raise Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women globally, and in India, its incidence continues to rise, especially in urban areas. While we often attribute cancer to fate or genetics, science consistently reminds us that our everyday choices play a powerful role in shaping our risk. Among the most significant lifestyle factors are alcohol consumption and smoking, both of which have a direct, well-documented link to breast cancer. Here's what you need to know about the link between smoking, alcohol consumption and breast cancer risks.

Alcohol And Breast Cancer

Even moderate alcohol intake has been shown to increase the risk of breast cancer. Alcohol affects the body in multiple ways. Firstly, it raises oestrogen levels, a hormone that fuels the growth of many breast cancers. Secondly, alcohol can damage DNA inside cells, making them more prone to becoming cancerous.

Research shows that for every 10 grams of alcohol consumed per day, roughly equivalent to a small glass of wine, a woman's breast cancer risk increases by about 7-10%. This risk is cumulative: the more you drink over time, the higher it becomes. There is, unfortunately, no completely "safe" level of alcohol when it comes to cancer prevention.

Some women believe that red wine may be protective because of antioxidants like resveratrol, but the reality is that the harm from alcohol outweighs any potential benefit. The safest choice is to limit alcohol intake or avoid it altogether.

Smoking And Breast Cancer

Smoking, long known to cause lung and head-neck cancers, also plays a key role in breast cancer risk - especially in younger women and those who began smoking before their first pregnancy. The chemicals in tobacco smoke are carcinogenic and can cause genetic mutations in breast cells.

Additionally, smoking can make cancer treatment less effective and increase complications after surgery or radiation. For breast cancer survivors, continuing to smoke raises the risk of recurrence and second cancers.

The Double Burden: When Alcohol And Smoking Combine

When alcohol and smoking occur together, a common social habit, their harmful effects are not merely additive but synergistic. Alcohol helps carcinogens from tobacco enter breast tissue more easily, magnifying their damage. This double exposure increases overall cancer risk far more than either habit alone.

The most hopeful part of this conversation is that these are modifiable risk factors, ones we can control. Reducing alcohol, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy body weight, regular exercise, and following screening guidelines can together reduce a woman's lifetime breast cancer risk significantly.

For women who have already been diagnosed, these same measures help improve treatment tolerance and long-term survival. It is never too late to make a positive change.

Prevention Is The Strongest Medicine

In oncology, we often say, the best cancer treatment is the one you never need. Preventing cancer begins with small, conscious choices:

Choose water or fresh juice instead of alcohol at social gatherings.

Seek help to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy, counselling, or support groups really work.

Encourage friends and family to join you in making healthier choices.

Prioritise regular screening. A mammography can detect breast cancer early when it is most curable.

As an oncologist, I have seen how small lifestyle shifts can make a big difference in outcomes. Every step toward a healthier lifestyle is a step away from cancer risk. Your body is your lifelong companion, so treat it with care, and it will stand by you.

(By Dr Meenu Walia, Chairman Medical Oncologist , Max Institute of Cancer Care)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.