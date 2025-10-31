"She Is Not A Christian, Has No Plans To Convert": JD Vance On Wife Amid Row

US Vice President JD Vance addressed criticism over his comments on wife Usha's religion, saying she is not a Christian and does not plan to convert. In an irate post on X, Vance called the backlash "disgusting" and said that although he acknowledged the question about his interfaith marriage as a personal one, he was not going to avoid it being a "public figure".

"First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question", he wrote.

