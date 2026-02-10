Feeling Tired During The Day? 5 Hacks To Fix Your Sleep Timings, Position, And More

Daytime fatigue is becoming increasingly common among the Indian population, affecting productivity and overall well-being. This persistent tiredness is often caused by a combination of factors such as stress, excessive screen time, and irregular daily routines, which make it difficult to feel refreshed. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, daytime fatigue may result from sleep disorders, anaemia, depression, and other lifestyle-related risk factors. Among these, poor sleep quality is a significant contributor. If you frequently feel tired during the day, it could be due to an inconsistent sleep schedule, an unsuitable sleeping position, or digital overload. The first step to addressing these issues is practising good sleep hygiene, which is essential for maintaining both physical and mental health. By following a few simple hacks, you can improve your sleep quality and reduce daytime fatigue effectively.

5 Sleep Hacks To Reduce Daytime Fatigue

There are simple health hacks that can provide you with the necessary help to establish proper sleep timings so that you don't suffer from daytime fatigue. According to the Oxford Academia journal titled 'Sleep', irregular sleep timing is a major risk factor for adverse health outcomes, including daytime fatigue. So, following these hacks becomes necessary, and making use of these simple management tips to avoid feeling daytime fatigue.

1. Consistent Sleep Schedule

This is a simple management technique that involves establishing a set bedtime and wake-up routine. It may be harder to implement, as people can have varying schedules, but prioritising your sleep matters a great deal. This advice is rooted in science, as the Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism suggests that regular sleep schedules can result in alertness and metabolic health and reduce daytime fatigue. While suffering from social jetlag and irregular sleep patterns can worsen fatigue, here are some practical tips to make your own sleep schedule:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to send clear signals to your brain and body about when it is time to sleep and when it should be awake.

Finish your meals at least one to two hours before bedtime so that your system can easily slip into rest mode.

Being exposed to sunlight, the first thing to do as soon as you wake up is to sync your internal body clock.

2. Avoiding Late-Night Screen Exposure

If you are someone who sits in bed or on a sofa and doom-scrolls right before bedtime, then you may be guilty of upsetting your sleep cycle. The nighttime should be about relaxing and calming your body and mind so that they can easily slip into rest mode. As per Sleep Health (2024), late-night screen exposure can disrupt the circadian rhythms, reduce sleep quality, and increase daytime tiredness. So, here are some tips to avoid late-night screen exposure in order to improve your sleep quality:

Keep all digital screens outside your bedroom to establish a no-screen sleeping environment.

Make sure your internet is off to avoid accidental disturbance from any notifications on your digital devices.

Ensure you keep a tab on the exact time you spend on your digital devices by periodically reviewing it and setting limits.

3. Using Light Exposure To Reset Body Clock

The way you spend your mornings is important for setting the tone for the entire day. According to communications psychology, the simple act of exposing yourself to natural light, preferably sunlight, as soon as you wake up, can enhance your vision, boost your mood, and even enhance how your brain may process the events of the day. The body functions based on an internal clock, which has a natural rhythm, known as the circadian rhythm. If you want to avoid feeling tired during the day, then you need to keep in mind that natural light exposure is important. There are some practical ways to follow and get the optimum level of needed natural light exposure:

Open your window as soon as you wake up; if it is a cloudy morning, then you can use a red-light lamp to get the best artificially created natural light to start the day.

If you live in areas where sunlight is scarce, then you need to prioritise it whenever the natural sunlight is out.

You can even get the vitamin D needed based on your current levels after a blood test and consulting a medical professional.

But you need to step out in the sun to maintain a balance in your body, mood, and even emotional regulation.

Sleeping position

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Fix Your Sleeping Positions

The position that you sleep in can directly impact how you feel during the day, as multiple studies convey the exact sleep positions that can improve how refreshed you feel during the day. According to a journal study titled Sleep and Breathing, sleep increases snoring and sleep apnoea risk, leading to daytime fatigue. While sleeping on your side can improve the flow of air and reduce tiredness. Here are some ways to improve your sleeping positions for reducing daytime tiredness:

You can practice sleeping on your side, as it is the best sleep position for spine alignment and breathing.

Avoid specific sleep positions that cause snoring or discomfort, such as sleeping on your stomach or sleeping on your back.

Use a supportive pillow to keep your head aligned with your spine. And you can place a pillow between your knees to reduce hip and back strain.

5. Lifestyle Maintenance

The whole array of lifestyle habits affects how tired you may be feeling during the day. Firstly, maintaining proper nutrition and hydration is key, as physical and mental well-being depend on these aspects. Along with this, exercising regularly and practising proper relaxation techniques will benefit you a great deal. Lastly, practising digital detox before bedtime can significantly improve daytime fatigue. Here are practical ways to maintain your lifestyle for reducing daytime fatigue:

Make meal plans to get the most nutritional value from the foods you are consuming daily.

Keep a clean source of drinking water handy for maintaining hydration throughout the day.

Ensure you swap looking at a screen with brain-healthy habits like journaling, reading books, or doing something creative to fall asleep quickly.

When To Seek Help

If you are suffering from clear signs of sleep disorders like insomnia or sleep apnoea, then medical guidance is necessary.

If you want to improve your sleep quality, consulting a sleep specialist becomes necessary.

By establishing a consistent sleep schedule, increasing exposure to natural light, following certain sleeping positions, and maintaining a proper lifestyle, you can reduce daytime fatigue.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.