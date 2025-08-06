Low Libido? Nutritionist Explains Reason And Gives Solution

Libido translates to desire or sexual drive, which is both an essential and a natural part of human health and overall well-being. It is influenced by an intricate interplay of hormones (like testosterone and estrogen), brain chemistry, lifestyle habits, emotional health, and even sleep schedule and diet. If you have ever felt your libido fluctuating, you need not panic, as it is completely normal. But when libido is persistent, it can affect your overall well-being and indicate that something is wrong with your body. But worry not, as everything has a solution. And to help you out comes nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.

Rashi Chowdhary has dropped a video on Instagram explaining everything about libido. She explains that stress, aging or medications are some of the common factors that affect libido. But according to the nutritionist, “if your libido has been low for a while and you are in your 20s or 30s, it is not just stress or 'normal'. It is your body trying to talk to you.”

Rashi Chowdhary, in her caption, writes, “If you have been with your partner for a long time, desire might shift and in that case, honest conversations matter. But I work with young women who have not felt desire in months or even years. And this is not just about mood. Your libido is a direct sign of how your metabolism, hormones and nervous system are functioning.”

“When cortisol is always high, when insulin is out of place, and when your blood circulation is poor, libido is one of the first things to go. That is where tools like L-Arginine can help. It is an amino acid that increases nitric oxide, which improves blood flow. Better circulation means better arousal, sensitivity, and lubrication. Especially useful if you're dealing with PCOS or pill-after-effects.”

On an ending note, Rashi Chowdhary said, “But let's be clear. L-Arginine is not a magic fix. It's just one piece of the puzzle. When libido is low, we always zoom out: what's your cortisol doing? Your blood sugar? Your gut?”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.