Low Testosterone And Heart Attack: Is There A Connection? Expert Answers

Your lifestyle choices influence your heart health. Maintaining proper nutrition, getting quality sleep, managing stress and staying physically active have profound impacts on your heart. While following these wellness habits supports overall cardiovascular well-being, other factors that come into play are gender, genetics, body composition and hormones. Yes, hormonal imbalances can lead to heart ailments, which can sometimes be as serious as a heart attack. No, we are not making the claims but Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho is. In his latest Instagram post, the wellness expert has linked testosterone levels to heart attacks in men.

According to Luke Coutinho, “Testosterone, an androgen hormone primarily produced in the testes and adrenal glands is known to influence various psychological processes including the development and maintenance of male reproductive tissues, bone density and muscle strength. It also exerts significant effects on cardiovascular health.”

According to a study, low testosterone is associated with a “higher risk of both fatal and non-fatal coronary events.” It enhances endothelial nitric oxide (eNOS) activity, improves endothelial function and promotes vasodilation. It can also result in a pro-inflammatory state, which can contribute to atherosclerosis.

As per Luke Coutinho, some studies even indicate that testosterone “may play a role in modulating lipid profiles and influencing LDL and HDL cholesterol levels.” Since low testosterone often goes underdiagnosed, men should opt for regular screenings especially when they age. Also, lifestyle strategies must be considered “to mitigate cardiovascular risks.”

Luke Coutinho highlights some “simple ways” to maintain healthy testosterone levels.

1. Prioritising deep sleep as sleep deprivation will negatively impact testosterone levels

2. Chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels. Incorporate relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to keep stress in check.

3. Maintaining excellent Vitamin D3 levels. Consuming nuts, avocados, olive oil and omega-3-rich fatty acids found in fish promotes hormone production. Incorporate zinc-infused foods such as beef, oysters, beans and pumpkin seeds for testosterone synthesis.

4. Engaging in strength training and high-intensity interval training to boost testosterone

5. Limiting drugs and alcohol as they can suppress testosterone production

Keep these tips in mind to ensure better testosterone levels and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.