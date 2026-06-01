Drinking coffee is a daily ritual for many people around the world. For some, it's the first thing they do in the morning to kickstart their day, while for others, it serves as a comforting break during busy work hours. As summer temperatures rise, hot coffee can become uncomfortable and contribute to physical overheating. Therefore, many coffee lovers opt for cold coffee. Cold coffee is often refreshing and can be enjoyed with various flavourings, making it an appealing choice when the temperature increases. While coffee offers several health benefits, is hot coffee healthier than cold coffee, or vice versa?

Cold coffee vs hot coffee: Which one is healthier?

Both hot and cold coffee can have similar benefits, such as increased alertness and potential metabolic boosts due to caffeine content. However, hot coffee may have slightly higher antioxidant content than cold coffee. But both versions offer excellent health benefits, and the healthier choice ultimately depends on your digestive sensitivity and how you flavour your drink.

The primary differences stem from the brewing temperature. Hot brewing extracts volatile oils that create a bold, aromatic, and complex flavour. Cold brewing suppresses these bitter oils, resulting in a naturally sweeter, smoother, and less bitter taste.

Cold brew concentrates often pack more caffeine per volume because of the high coffee-to-water ratio. Hot coffee has standard, predictable caffeine levels.

Digestive impact

Hot coffee can stimulate acid reflux or a strong laxative effect. On the other hand, coffee feels smoother and gentler on sensitive stomachs.

Calorie control

Cold coffee drinks often come with added sugars or creamers, which can turn a simple cold brew into a calorie-laden treat. Hot coffee can also have added calories if sugars and creams are included, but many drink it black.

Taste and experience

Hot coffee is typically brewed at higher temperatures, which can enhance flavours and aromas. It also provides warmth, which can be comforting during cooler months or early mornings. On the other hand, cold coffee is generally served chilled, which can be more refreshing and hydrating during hot days.

When to choose hot coffee

Opt for hot coffee if you prefer higher antioxidant content and enjoy black coffee. It is also suitable for those who are not sensitive to caffeine.

When to choose cold coffee

You should opt for cold brew if you suffer from acid reflux, heartburn, or a sensitive stomach. While both types of coffee have a similar baseline pH level, cold brew contains fewer total acidic molecules, making it significantly less likely to irritate your gastric lining.

Ultimately, the healthier choice depends on how each beverage is prepared and consumed. If you enjoy plain, both can be a healthy addition to your routine. The key is to be mindful of added ingredients that might detract from the overall health benefits.

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