Going commando, or choosing not to wear underwear beneath clothing, is a personal preference that has gained attention for both comfort and health reasons. Some people swear by it, claiming it reduces irritation, improves airflow, and feels more comfortable, especially during hot weather. Others worry about hygiene, skin infections, or discomfort. Health experts say going commando is generally safe for most people, but whether it is beneficial depends on factors such as clothing choice, activity level, skin sensitivity, and individual health conditions. While there can be advantages, there are also situations where skipping underwear may increase the risk of irritation or infection.

What Are The Potential Benefits?

One of the biggest advantages of going commando is improved ventilation. Without underwear, there may be:

Better airflow around the genital area

Less moisture buildup

Reduced friction from tight elastic bands

Greater comfort in hot and humid weather

For some people, especially those prone to chafing or skin irritation from certain fabrics, avoiding underwear may help reduce discomfort.

Also read: Prevention Of Invasive Fungal Infections (IFI): Simple Steps To Stay Protected

Can It Help Prevent Infections?

Experts say moisture and warmth can encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi. In some cases, improved airflow may help:

Keep the area drier

Reduce excessive sweating

Lower the risk of certain fungal skin infections

However, this benefit depends largely on wearing loose, breathable outer clothing. Tight synthetic clothing without underwear may actually trap moisture and increase irritation.

Are There Any Risks?

Going to commando is not risk-free. Potential downsides include:

Increased friction between skin and clothing

Greater risk of chafing during exercise

Skin irritation from rough fabrics

Exposure to sweat, dirt, and bacteria on clothing

People who wear tight jeans, leggings, or workout gear may experience more rubbing and discomfort without a protective layer.

What About Men?

For men, going commando may improve comfort for some but cause issues for others. Possible concerns include:

Friction-related irritation

Discomfort during physical activity

Reduced support during sports or exercise

Athletic activities often require supportive clothing regardless of underwear preferences.

What About Women?

For women, the effects vary depending on clothing and lifestyle. Some women report:

Less irritation from tight underwear

Improved comfort during hot weather

However, experts note that certain fabrics or very tight clothing may increase friction and irritation if worn without underwear.

When Is It Best To Wear Underwear?

Doctors generally recommend underwear:

During intense exercise When wearing rough or non-breathable fabrics If prone to skin irritation During activities involving prolonged sweating

Choosing breathable cotton underwear may help balance comfort and hygiene.

Does Going Commando Affect Fertility?

There is no strong evidence that occasionally going commando harms fertility. In fact, some studies suggest that avoiding excessive heat and tight clothing around the genital area may support healthy sperm production in men, although underwear choice is only one of many factors influencing fertility.

Also read: Warm, Moist And Itchy: 7 Fungal Infections You Must Protect Against In Summers

Going commando is generally safe for healthy individuals and may offer benefits such as improved airflow, reduced moisture, and greater comfort. However, the health effects depend largely on clothing choices, hygiene, and activity levels. Experts say breathable fabrics, good personal hygiene, and paying attention to skin irritation are more important than whether or not you wear underwear.