Intense Workout During Heatwave: Safety Tips And Risks Explained

According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of the country are likely to experience heatwave conditions over the next three days. Heatwave conditions have been having a significant impact across many parts of the country, leading to a range of challenges. As temperatures soar, extreme heat strains both physical and mental well-being, making it difficult to cope with daily activities. Exercising during hot summer weather also presents unique challenges. High temperatures can increase heart rates and make workouts feel significantly more strenuous. The risk of overheating is heightened, which can lead to fatigue or heat-related illnesses. Moreover, the humidity often accompanying heatwaves can make it feel even warmer and more oppressive.

Is it safe to exercise during heatwave?

"Intense exercise in an extreme heatwave is usually not safe, particularly in the hottest part of the day. The temperature and humidity levels are so high that the body has a hard time cooling itself off, making you more likely to suffer from dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. With that said, heavy workouts can place additional stress on your heart and kidneys," says Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta, Senior Director and Head, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

During a heatwave, the body struggles to regulate its internal temperature. Exercising in hot summer weather forces your body to fight two internal battles simultaneously: producing energy for movement and struggling to dump excess heat.

"Therefore, the best advice would be to reduce your intensity when you work out or to work out at either of the cooler times of the day, in the morning or evening, when it's cooler," adds Dr. Gupta.

Generally, it is advisable to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, usually between 10 AM and 5 PM.

Safety tips

"Doing exercise in high temperatures can result in nausea, muscle cramps, lightheadedness, dehydration, rapid heartbeat or heat-related illnesses," mentions Dr. Gupta. To stay safe while exercising during a heatwave, here are some essential tips and precautions:

1. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after exercising to prevent dehydration. It is also essential to consume drinks containing electrolytes regularly.

2. Choose the right time

Opt for early morning or late evening workouts when temperatures are cooler.

3. Wear appropriate clothing

Light, loose-fitting, and breathable fabrics can help keep your body cool.

4. Modify intensity

Reduce the intensity and duration of your exercises to avoid excessive strain on your body.

5. Take breaks

Allow for regular breaks in shaded or cooler areas to help your body recover.

6. Listen to your body

Pay attention to signs of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, or excessive sweating, and stop exercising if these symptoms occur.

"If you feel lightheaded, confused, short of breath or chest discomfort, immediately stop exercising. People who have heart disease, diabetes and hypertension should be especially cautious," concludes Dr. Gupta.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.