"Elderly Individuals And Children Should Take Special Care": Dr Randeep Guleria Warns Against Heat Stroke Risks

As several parts of India, particularly North India, continue to witness intense heatwave conditions, renowned pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria has advised people to remain cautious against heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, dehydration and severe exhaustion.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Guleria, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Medanta Gurugram, said there has been a significant rise in temperatures and heatwave-related symptoms across the country.

"If we talk about the heat wave, it's evident that there is a severe increase in temperature and heat wave symptoms across India, especially in North India," he said.

Dr Guleria explained that one of the most common effects of extreme heat is prickly heat or heat rash on the skin.

"Heat can cause several symptoms. The most common one is prickly heat or heat rash on the skin. While mild, it can be treated with powder and by taking precautions against excessive sweating," he said.

However, he cautioned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can also trigger heat stroke, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the body loses its ability to regulate temperature.

"Heat stroke can also occur, where the body's temperature control fails, leading to very high temperatures, unconsciousness, seizures, and other serious symptoms," Dr Guleria warned.

He further stated that elderly people, children and individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as heart or lung diseases are at greater risk during heatwaves.

"Elderly individuals and children should take special care. Those with underlying conditions like heart or lung issues need to be particularly careful," he said.

Dr Guleria advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during peak heat hours, especially for strenuous physical work.

"They should avoid going out in extreme heat, particularly for outdoor work," he said.

The doctor also stressed the importance of staying hydrated and maintaining electrolyte balance during extreme summer conditions.

"If you must go out, stay well-hydrated with both fluids and electrolytes, such as Electral, lemon water, or coconut water," he advised.

He also recommended taking precautions against direct sun exposure by using umbrellas or caps and staying in shaded areas.

"When outdoors, use an umbrella or a cap to avoid direct sunlight, stay in the shade, and avoid strenuous physical exertion," he added.

Dr Guleria further advised people experiencing symptoms such as heat exhaustion or heat cramps to immediately cool their bodies and increase fluid intake.

"If you experience heat exhaustion or heat cramps, increase your intake of water and electrolytes, and consider cold sponging to help lower your body temperature," he said.

He also urged people to remain indoors as much as possible during periods of extreme heat to avoid serious health complications.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)