Can Yoga Reduce Double Chin? These Poses Are Worth Trying

A double chin can show up even if you are not overweight. Ageing, genetics, poor posture and even long hours on your phone can all contribute to fat or loose skin under the chin. While there is no instant fix, certain yoga and facial exercises can help strengthen and tone the muscles in this area, improving definition over time. One study published in 2018 included 1,996 participants, with an equal split between men and women and an average age of 41.9 years. The findings of the study revealed that even a minimal amount of submental fat (chin fat) was linked to negative emotions and behavioural changes. If you are looking for a simple, natural approach, these easy moves can be a great place to start.

Simha Mudra

Dr Ganesh Chaudhary, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), PHC, Darbhanga, Bihar said this is one of the most effective facial yoga poses for activating muscles around the chin and neck.

Sit comfortably, take a deep breath and as you exhale, open your mouth wide, stick your tongue out and stretch your face. It may feel funny, but it engages multiple facial muscles at once and improves blood circulation. It is always advise to seek expert before practicing this pose.

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Lift Your Chin

A classic move that targets the area right under your chin. Tilt your head back and look at the ceiling. Now pucker your lips as if you are trying to kiss the ceiling. Hold for a few seconds and repeat. This helps tighten and tone the jawline area.

Neck Stretch

This simple stretch helps lengthen and activate neck muscles. Slowly tilt your head backward and hold the position while keeping your lips relaxed. You can feel a gentle stretch under your chin and along your neck.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

As per Dr. Chaudhary, this yoga pose not only strengthens your back but also stretches your neck and chin. Lie on your stomach, place your palms under your shoulders and gently lift your upper body. Tilt your head slightly upward to engage the neck area.

Jaw Release Exercise

This movement helps improve flexibility and tone in your jaw muscles. Close your mouth and simulate a chewing motion. Then open your mouth wide and hold for a few seconds. Repeat a few times to activate the jawline.

Tongue Stretch

A surprisingly effective exercise. Stick your tongue out as far as possible and try to reach toward your chin. Hold briefly and relax. This engages the muscles beneath your chin.

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Do These Exercises Really Work?

These exercises will not magically remove fat overnight, but they can help strengthen muscles, improve circulation and gradually enhance the appearance of your jawline. For best results, combine them with:

Good posture

Regular physical activity

A balanced diet

A double chin is common and completely normal, but if it bothers you, simple yoga based exercises can help improve muscle tone and definition over time. Consistency is key. A few minutes of daily practice can go a long way in helping you feel more confident about your profile.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.