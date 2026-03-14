7 Easy Exercises That Can Reduce Neck And Shoulder Pain

Neck and shoulder pain has become a common problem in our screen-dominated world. It affects millions of people who spend hours at their work desks, on their phones, or navigating stressful commutes. Whether triggered by poor posture, muscle tension from prolonged sitting, or the strain of daily life, neck and shoulder pain can disrupt sleep, impact mobility, and also lead to headaches. However, these problems can be addressed with simple exercises. These exercises, when performed for a few minutes, can stretch tight areas, strengthen stabilisers, and restore alignment. It can provide relief and also prevent future pain. Here, take a look at some easy exercises that can reduce neck and shoulder pain.

Easy Exercises For Neck And Shoulder Pain

1. Neck Tilts

Neck tilts are a foundational stretch that targets the muscles on the sides of your neck, which often tighten due to forward head positions during screen time. Sit or stand with your spine straight and shoulders relaxed, avoid slouching to maximise the stretch. Slowly tilt your head to one side, aiming to bring your ear closer to the same-side shoulder without shrugging or rotating your chin. Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds while breathing deeply and evenly, feeling a gentle pull along the opposite neck side. Repeat on the other side, completing 3 sets per side. Do this multiple times a day, especially after waking or before bed, to release built-up tension, enhance blood flow, and restore neck mobility.

2. Shoulder Rolls

Shoulder rolls provide relief for the muscles in your upper back and shoulders, which bear the brunt due to hunching over laptops. Start in a comfortable standing position with feet shoulder-width apart. Inhale deeply as you lift your shoulders high toward your ears, then roll them forward in a smooth, controlled circle, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the bottom. Continue for 10-15 seconds before reversing to backward rolls, focusing on slow and deliberate motion. Aim for 5-10 rolls in each direction, repeating twice daily. This exercise boosts circulation, loosens knots, and promotes better posture

3. Chin Tucks

Chin tucks are excellent for countering forward head posture, which happens due to phone scrolling. Sit tall with your back supported if needed, looking straight ahead. Gently draw your chin straight back toward your spine, creating a subtle double-chin effect without tilting your head up or down and your eyes should stay level. Hold for 5 seconds, feeling the muscles at the front of your neck engage, then release. Perform 10 repetitions for 2-3 times a day. This exercise strengthens deep stabilisers, realigns your cervical spine, and alleviates pain.

4. Across-the-Chest Stretch

This stretch focuses on the posterior deltoid and shoulder external rotators, easing tightness from rounded shoulders. Extend one arm straight out at shoulder height across your body. Use your opposite hand to grasp above or below the elbow (or hook it in the crease for deeper pull) and hug the arm closer to your chest, keeping it parallel to the floor. Hold for 20-30 seconds with steady breaths, then switch arms, doing 3-5 reps per side. Avoid forcing the stretch to prevent strain.

5. Ear-to-Shoulder Stretch

The ear-to-shoulder stretch provides targeted release. From neutral, slowly drop one ear toward the shoulder while keeping your chin parallel to the ground, no crunching. For added intensity, rest your hand lightly on the top of your head, directing the pull downward. Breathe into the stretch for 20-40 seconds and repeat 3 times per side. It helps in dissolving stress knots that trigger headaches and is gentle enough for morning routines.

6. Seated Twist

Seated twists help to mobilise the thoracic spine, reducing compensatory neck and shoulder load. Keep feet flat on the floor, place one hand on the opposite knee and the other behind you, twisting gently while gazing over your shoulder. Hold 20-30 seconds per side for 3 reps. Ideal for desk warriors, it unwinds rotational rigidity that happens due to immobility.

7. Child's Pose

Child's pose is a full-upper-body relaxer that helps to elongate the lats and erectors. Kneel and keep knees wide and big toes touching. Fold forward with arms outstretched and forehead down. Breathe deeply for 30-60 seconds, 3-5 times. It's a restorative pose that can be beneficial after long days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.