Diabetes Shoulder: All You Need To Know About The Condition

If you have diabetes and have recently noticed stiffness or pain in your shoulder, you are not alone. A lesser known but common complication of diabetes is what many people refer to as "diabetes shoulder", medically known as frozen shoulder. This condition can significantly limit movement and affect daily activities, but with early recognition and proper care, it is manageable. A study published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation showed a significantly higher prevalence of shoulder disorders among patients with diabetes is 27.5% compared with the much lower rate observed in general medical patients which is 5.0%.

What Is Diabetes Shoulder?

"Diabetes shoulder" typically refers to frozen shoulder, a condition where the shoulder joint becomes stiff, painful, and difficult to move. It occurs when the connective tissue surrounding the shoulder joint thickens and tightens, restricting movement. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing this condition compared to the general population.

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Why Does Diabetes Increase The Risk?

High blood sugar levels over time can lead to changes in connective tissues. Excess glucose may cause collagen, a key structural protein, to become stiff and less flexible. This process can affect joints, including the shoulder, leading to restricted mobility. Also, chronic inflammation and reduced blood supply to tissues may also contribute to the development of frozen shoulders in people with diabetes.

Symptoms To Watch For

The condition usually develops gradually and progresses through stages. Common symptoms include:

Persistent shoulder pain

Stiffness and reduced range of motion

Difficulty performing everyday tasks like combing hair or reaching overhead

Pain that may worsen at night

In many cases, the condition affects only one shoulder, but it can occur in both.

The Three Stages Of Frozen Shoulder

Frozen shoulder typically progresses in three phases. The freezing stage is marked by a gradual increase in pain and progressive restriction of shoulder movement. This is followed by the frozen stage, during which pain may lessen slightly, but stiffness persists, making movement difficult. Over time, the thawing stage begins, characterised by a slow improvement in range of motion. Altogether, this process can last from several months to as long as two years.

How Is It Diagnosed?

Doctors usually diagnose frozen shoulder based on:

Medical history, especially presence of diabetes

Physical examination of shoulder movement

Imaging tests like X-rays or MRI, if needed

Early diagnosis is important to prevent worsening stiffness.

Treatment Options

The goal of treatment is to reduce pain and restore movement.

Pain Management

Medications may be prescribed to relieve pain and inflammation.

Physiotherapy

Regular stretching and strengthening exercises are the cornerstone of recovery.

Lifestyle Management

Controlling blood sugar levels plays a key role in preventing progression.

Advanced Treatments

In severe cases, doctors may recommend injections or procedures to improve mobility.

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Can It Be Prevented?

While not always preventable, you can reduce your risk by:

Maintaining good blood sugar control

Staying physically active

Avoiding prolonged shoulder immobility

Seeking early treatment for shoulder pain

When To See A Doctor

Do not ignore persistent shoulder pain or stiffness, especially if you have diabetes. Early intervention can shorten recovery time and improve outcomes. "Diabetes shoulder" or frozen shoulder is a common but often overlooked complication of diabetes. It can affect your quality of life, but with timely care, physiotherapy, and good diabetes management, recovery is possible. If you notice reduced shoulder movement or ongoing pain, it is best to get it checked early rather than waiting for it to worsen.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.