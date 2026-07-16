The recent reporting of two Covid-19-related deaths and eight active cases in Andhra Pradesh, along with isolated infections in other parts of the country, has reignited an old question: Is Covid-19 making a comeback? According to infectious disease experts, the answer is no, but it hasn't gone away either.

Rather than signalling the start of another nationwide wave, these sporadic clusters reflect a new phase in the virus's journey. Covid-19 is now considered endemic, meaning it continues to circulate within communities at relatively stable, predictable levels instead of causing the explosive, widespread outbreaks that characterised the pandemic years. However, endemic does not mean harmless. Vulnerable people, including older adults and those with chronic illnesses, remain at risk of severe disease.

Understanding what endemic Covid means can help people respond with awareness instead of panic, and with sensible precautions instead of complacency.

What Does 'Endemic' Actually Mean?

In epidemiology, an endemic disease is one that continues to exist in a population at expected levels. Unlike a pandemic, where infections spread rapidly across countries with unpredictable surges, endemic diseases show a more stable pattern of transmission over time. Scientists have long anticipated that SARS-CoV-2 would eventually settle into endemic circulation rather than disappear completely.

This does not mean:

The virus has disappeared

Covid-19 is now just like the common cold

Nobody can become seriously ill

Instead, it means the focus of public health shifts from emergency restrictions to routine surveillance, vaccination of eligible groups, early diagnosis and protecting people at highest risk.

Why Experts Say There Is No Need To Panic

The recent Andhra Pradesh cluster has understandably raised concerns. However, doctors emphasise that the current situation is very different from the early pandemic.

"News reports indicate that two individuals in the Kadapa area of Andhra Pradesh have died from Covid-19, followed by the diagnosis of additional cases. This situation is definitely not an increased call for panic," says Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. He points out that both individuals who died reportedly had significant underlying illnesses. "The two deaths are significant because both patients had comorbid conditions, such as uncontrolled diabetes, liver issues, kidney problems or other health concerns," he explains.

Dr Gude adds that people with multiple chronic illnesses can develop severe disease even from common respiratory viruses. "Patients with comorbid conditions can present with severe illness even with a simple flu virus, not just Covid, and may require ICU care. So there is absolutely no need to panic." India also benefits from widespread hybrid immunity, protection developed through previous infections combined with vaccination, which helps reduce the risk of severe disease across much of the population.

Who Should Still Be Extra Careful?

Although most healthy adults now experience mild illness, Covid-19 continues to pose a greater threat to certain groups.

According to the World Health Organization, people at higher risk include:

Older adults

People with diabetes

Individuals with chronic kidney disease

Those with heart disease

People with chronic lung disease

Individuals with liver disease

Immunocompromised patients

Pregnant women

Dr Gude echoes this concern. "People who have liver disease, kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure or a previous stroke need to watch out for symptoms such as fever, productive cough and breathlessness."

Covid Or Flu? The Symptoms Can Overlap

One reason Covid continues to spread is that its early symptoms often resemble seasonal influenza.

Common symptoms include:

Fever

Dry cough

Sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headache

Some people may also experience diarrhea, nausea or abdominal discomfort.

However, medical attention should be sought immediately if symptoms progress to:

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Persistent chest tightness

Falling oxygen levels

Confusion or worsening weakness

Testing may be recommended for vulnerable individuals or those with persistent respiratory symptoms, particularly during periods of increased viral circulation.

What Precautions Still Make Sense?

The end of the public health emergency does not mean preventive measures have become obsolete. Simple steps continue to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses:

Wash hands regularly with soap and water

Wear a well-fitting mask in hospitals and crowded indoor settings

Stay home if you develop fever or respiratory symptoms

Maintain good ventilation indoors

Keep vaccinations up to date if you belong to an eligible high-risk group

These measures also reduce the spread of influenza, RSV and other respiratory infections.

Surveillance, Not Panic

Experts say India's current response, rapid response teams, contact tracing, surveillance and genomic monitoring, is exactly how endemic Covid should be managed. "Covid-19 has become endemic, meaning occasional cases or even small outbreaks may occur," says Dr Shivaraj A L, Lead Consultant and Head of Pulmonology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru.

He emphasises that the country's focus should now be on preparedness rather than fear. "There is no cause for alarm or resorting to restrictions, but there is plenty of reason for caution. Respiratory etiquette, frequent hand washing and vaccinations for those who qualify remain common-sense measures. Our attention needs to be turned to preparation and the protection of vulnerable groups rather than fearing the next Covid-19 epidemic across the country."

Covid-19 has entered a new chapter, but it has not disappeared. Endemic Covid means the virus is now part of the infectious disease landscape, much like influenza, with occasional clusters and seasonal fluctuations. For most healthy people, the risk of severe illness is far lower than during the early years of the pandemic. Yet for older adults and those living with chronic diseases, the virus remains capable of causing serious complications.

The goal today is no longer to eliminate Covid-19 altogether, but to live with it intelligently: stay informed, protect vulnerable people, seek medical care when symptoms worsen and avoid panic when isolated cases appear.

Also Read: Covid-19 vs Flu Symptoms: Differences That You Should Watch Out For During Monsoons

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.