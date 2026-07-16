Although COVID-19 is no longer causing the same level of severe illness seen during the early years of the pandemic, it has not become harmless. For most healthy people, the infection may now be mild. However, people living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and heart disease continue to face a higher risk of serious complications.

Having an underlying medical condition does not mean a person will definitely become severely ill. However, it does mean that extra precautions are still necessary. Good disease control, vaccination and timely medical care remain the best ways to reduce the risk.

Why are people with comorbidities still at higher risk?

Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular disease can affect the body's ability to respond effectively to infections.

These conditions can:

Weaken the immune response

Increase chronic inflammation in the body

Reduce the body's ability to recover from infections

Increase the risk of complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure

People with more than one chronic condition face an even greater risk. For example, someone with both diabetes and hypertension is more likely to require hospitalisation than someone with only one of these conditions.

Why diabetes deserves special attention

Among all lifestyle diseases, poorly controlled diabetes remains one of the strongest risk factors for many infectious diseases along with severe COVID-19 illness.

Persistently high blood sugar affects the normal function of immune cells, making it harder for the body to fight the virus. At the same time, COVID-19 itself can alter the normal physiology, creating a cycle that makes recovery more difficult.

People with diabetes should:

Monitor blood sugar regularly during illness

Continue taking prescribed medications

Stay well hydrated

Contact their doctor early if symptoms worsen

Good blood sugar control before and during infection can improve recovery and reduce complications.

Obesity can increase risk even in younger adults

Many people assume that younger adults are naturally protected from severe COVID-19. However, obesity itself can increase the risk of hospitalisation, regardless of age.

Excess body fat affects lung function, making breathing more difficult during respiratory infections. It also promotes chronic inflammation and alters the immune response, making it harder for the body to fight infection. People with obesity are also more likely to develop complications requiring oxygen support, intensive care or mechanical ventilation.

Maintaining a healthy weight through regular physical activity, balanced nutrition and management of other health conditions remains important for reducing future health risks.

Multiple health conditions mean greater risk

The presence of several chronic diseases can have a cumulative effect. A person living with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease simultaneously has a much higher chance of developing severe disease with simple infections than someone with only one of these conditions.

Multiple comorbidities increase the likelihood of:

Hospital admission

Intensive care treatment

Longer recovery

Worsening of existing medical conditions

This is why regular follow-up with healthcare providers and proper management of chronic illnesses remain essential.

Warning signs that should never be ignored

People with lifestyle diseases should seek medical advice promptly if they develop COVID-19 symptoms that are worsening.

Warning signs include:

Difficulty breathing

Persistent chest pain or pressure

High fever that does not improve

Increasing cough

Confusion or excessive drowsiness

Low oxygen levels

Persistent high or difficult-to-control blood sugar in people with diabetes

Early treatment can prevent complications. Waiting until symptoms become severe may reduce treatment options and increase the risk of hospitalisation.

COVID-19 can affect health even after recovery

Recovery from COVID-19 does not always mean the health risks have completely disappeared. The infection can leave behind ongoing inflammation and place additional stress on the heart, blood vessels and metabolism.

Some people may experience:

Fatigue

Poorer blood sugar control

Fluctuating blood pressure

Worsening heart symptoms

Increased cardiovascular risk during recovery

People with pre-existing medical conditions should continue their routine medications, attend follow-up appointments and consult their doctor if new symptoms develop after recovery.

Why booster doses still matter

A common misconception is that vaccination is no longer important. In reality, booster doses continue to play an important role for people with chronic illnesses because immunity naturally fades over time.

People who should prioritise staying up to date with vaccination include those with:

Diabetes

Hypertension

Heart disease

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung disease

Obesity

Weakened immune systems

Vaccination continues to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and death, particularly in older adults and those with multiple health conditions.

Can well-controlled disease lower the risk?

Yes. Good control of diabetes and hypertension can significantly reduce the likelihood of severe COVID-19. Keeping blood sugar and blood pressure within recommended ranges helps the immune system function more effectively and reduces inflammation.

However, even well-controlled chronic diseases still carry a higher risk than having no underlying medical condition. This is why vaccination, healthy lifestyle habits and early medical care remain important.

Don't let common myths lower your guard

One of the biggest misconceptions today is that COVID-19 has become "just another viral illness" that anyone can recover from. While current variants generally cause milder illness in many people, this is not true for everyone. Individuals with chronic diseases continue to face a higher risk of serious complications.

Another misconception is that vaccination is no longer necessary. Evidence continues to show that booster doses offer valuable protection for people who are most vulnerable.

Also Read: Covid Is Now Endemic Like Flu: What That Really Means For Your Health

Staying protected is still the best strategy

COVID-19 may no longer dominate headlines, but it continues to pose a genuine risk for people living with chronic diseases. Fortunately, severe illness is often preventable.

Simple steps can make a meaningful difference:

Keep diabetes, blood pressure and other chronic conditions well controlled

Stay physically active and maintain a healthy weight

Eat a balanced diet and get adequate sleep

Stay up to date with recommended vaccinations including that of COVID-19

Continue prescribed medications without interruption

Seek medical advice early if symptoms develop or worsen

For people with comorbidities, prevention remains far easier and safer than treating severe disease. Staying proactive today can help avoid serious complications tomorrow.

(By Dr Pranay Sai Chandragiri, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.