Jurassic Park star Sam Neill died from pneumonia, his agent told The Associated Press. Neill's family had earlier announced the actor died Monday in Sydney. His agent Philip Grenz said he was providing more information after speaking with Neill's family and following news reports "which contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods," he said.

"Sam passed away from pneumonia," Grenz said. "Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy." CAR-T therapy is a form of immunotherapy based on an individual's T cells and is used for several types of blood cancer. The actor known for his roles in "Jurassic Park," "The Piano" and other films revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. In April this year, he shared that he was cancer-free.

"As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honor him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date," Grenz said.

What Is Pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs (alveoli). These air sacs may fill with fluid or pus, making it difficult to breathe and this eventually reduces the amount of oxygen that reaches the body. Pneumonia can affect people of all ages, but older adults are at a much higher risk of developing severe illness and life-threatening complications.

Symptoms of Pneumonia

The symptoms can range from mild to severe depending on the cause, age, and overall health of the person. Common signs include:

Persistent cough: It may produce yellow, green, or blood-tinged mucous

Fever and chills: A high temperature is common, although some older adults may have little or no fever

Shortness of breath: Breathing may become difficult, especially during physical activity

Chest pain: Sharp pain that worsens while coughing or taking deep breaths

Fatigue and weakness: The body uses more energy to fight the infection, which causes tiredness

Confusion in older adults: Seniors may experience sudden confusion or changes in alertness

Causes Of Pneumonia

Pneumonia develops when germs enter the lungs and the immune system cannot stop the infection effectively. Common causes include:

Bacterial infections: Bacteria are one of the leading causes of pneumonia, especially in adults.

Bacteria are one of the leading causes of pneumonia, especially in adults. Viral infections: Viruses such as influenza or Covid-19 can also lead to pneumonia.

Viruses such as influenza or Covid-19 can also lead to pneumonia. Fungal infections: More common in people with weakened immune systems or certain medical conditions.

More common in people with weakened immune systems or certain medical conditions. Weakened immunity: Chronic illnesses, certain medications, or age-related immune decline can make infections more likely.

Complications Of Pneumonia

If pneumonia is not treated promptly or is severe, it can lead to serious complications that affect different parts of the body.

Respiratory failure: The lungs cannot supply enough oxygen, making breathing support or a ventilator necessary

Sepsis: The infection spreads into the bloodstream, triggering a severe body-wide response that can damage multiple organs

Pleural effusion: Fluid builds up around the lungs, making breathing more difficult and sometimes requiring drainage

Lung abscess: Pockets of pus form inside the lungs, often needing prolonged antibiotics or drainage

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS): Severe lung inflammation causes dangerously low oxygen levels and often requires intensive care.

Heart complications: Pneumonia can increase the risk of irregular heartbeat, heart attack, or worsening heart failure, especially in older adults

Why Pneumonia Complications Are Deadly As You Age

As people age, the body's ability to fight infections becomes weak naturally. The immune system responds more slowly, making it harder to control bacteria or viruses before they spread. Along with this, the lungs also lose some of their elasticity and strength, making it more difficult to clear mucous and recover from infections. Many older adults who live with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), may have an increased risk of severe pneumonia which can make recovery slower.

Another reason complications become more dangerous is that pneumonia symptoms in older adults are often less obvious. Instead of a high fever or severe cough, they may experience confusion, weakness, loss of appetite, or unusual tiredness. These subtle symptoms can delay diagnosis and treatment, allowing the infection to worsen. Reduced mobility and longer recovery times also increase the chances of developing complications such as blood clots, muscle weakness, and hospital-acquired infections.

Serious complications like respiratory failure, sepsis, and ARDS are much more difficult to recover from because vital organs may already be functioning less efficiently.

All of these factors highlight why early medical attention, timely treatment, vaccination against influenza and pneumococcal disease, and good management of existing health conditions are important for older adults.

(With inputs from AP)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.