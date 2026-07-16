Five women from Rajasthan's Kota suffering from postpartum kidney failure have refused to continue dialysis and intensified their demand for kidney transplants, drawing national attention to a rare but life-threatening complication that can occur after childbirth. According to reports, the women's families have written to the President of India, seeking permission for euthanasia if the government is unable to ensure timely treatment. The move comes after their 48-hour ultimatum to district authorities expired without an assurance of kidney transplants. Meanwhile, the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) has stated that all five women remain stable and are continuing to receive treatment. The incident has highlighted the importance of recognising postpartum kidney failure early, as experts say prompt diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve outcomes.

What Is Postpartum Kidney Failure?

Postpartum kidney failure, also known as acute kidney injury (AKI) after childbirth, is an uncommon but serious condition in which the kidneys suddenly lose their ability to filter waste products and maintain the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. According to Dr. Chintan P. Gandhi, Nephrologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, the condition requires urgent medical attention and coordinated care from multiple specialists. "Postpartum kidney failure is an uncommon yet severe condition that must be promptly treated with a multidisciplinary approach," Dr Gandhi says.

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Warning Signs New Mothers Should Never Ignore

While some fatigue and body changes are expected after delivery, certain symptoms may indicate that the kidneys are not functioning properly. Dr. Gandhi advises new mothers to seek immediate medical attention if they experience:

Passing significantly less urine than usual

Swelling of the legs, feet or face

High blood pressure that does not improve after delivery

Severe or persistent headaches

Shortness of breath

Extreme fatigue or weakness

Persistent vomiting

"These symptoms shouldn't be considered a normal postpartum change," Dr. Gandhi cautions. According to Dr. Aman Gupta, Senior Consultant and Assistant Professor Lead, Kidney Transplant, Kidney Transplantation and Urology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the problem is that the early symptoms are often confused with normal post-childbirth recovery. If a new mother has a significant reduction in urine output, persistent swelling of her face or legs, breathlessness, uncontrollable blood pressure, blood in her urine, severe tiredness or an altered level of consciousness, she should seek urgent medical attention. These are not routine post-partum complaints and require immediate evaluation for kidney function.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Although postpartum kidney failure is rare, certain pregnancy-related complications can significantly increase the risk. According to Dr. Gandhi, these include:

Severe preeclampsia

Heavy bleeding during or after childbirth

Serious infections such as sepsis

Pre-existing chronic kidney disease

These conditions can reduce blood flow to the kidneys or directly damage kidney tissue, resulting in acute kidney injury.

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

Postpartum kidney failure is a medical emergency because untreated kidney injury can rapidly worsen. "Getting the diagnosis right in the initial phases and starting the appropriate treatments early makes a big difference not only in the outcome but also in reducing the possibility of irreparable kidney damage or the necessity of long-term dialysis," says Dr. Gandhi. Depending on the underlying cause, treatment may include intravenous fluids, blood pressure control, antibiotics if an infection is present, dialysis, or other supportive therapies. In severe cases where kidney function does not recover, a kidney transplant may eventually be required.

Also read: Nutritionist's Guide To Postpartum Healing: What New Mothers Should Eat And Skip

The case of the five women from Rajasthan serves as a reminder that serious health complications can develop even after a successful delivery. While postpartum kidney failure is uncommon, symptoms such as reduced urine output, persistent swelling, severe headaches, uncontrolled blood pressure, breathlessness and confusion should never be dismissed as normal postpartum recovery. Experts stress that early recognition, timely diagnosis and prompt treatment can help preserve kidney function, reduce complications and improve the chances of recovery.

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