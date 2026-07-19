A total of 16 Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The Omicron RF.5 variant has been identified in positive samples in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Health Department had sent four samples from Kadapa district to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing. NIV found the Omicron RF.5 variant, which belongs to the Omicron family and is one of several Omicron sub-lineages identified worldwide.

Omicron RF.5 Covid-19 variant: Symptoms, transmission and severity explained

The Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage is an emerging strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Unlike the most recombinant variants, which occur when two different strains, RF.5 evolved naturally from the JN.1 lineage. It was previously detected in Singapore and several Southeast Asian countries.

Can it cause severe illness?

Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Director of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has mentioned that based on the scientific evidence currently available, there is no indication that RF.5 is more dangerous than other Omicron variants. Therefore, the public need not be alarmed.

Individuals with pre-existing conditions are at a higher risk

During the current resurgence in Andhra Pradesh, it has been observed that individuals who have died suffered from chronic health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

Senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease remain at a higher risk for severe illness. "People who have had or have liver disease, kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes, or heart disease; high blood pressure; or a stroke need to watch out for symptoms like a productive cough or even a scant productive cough but a high fever and breathlessness," says Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Symptoms of Omicron RF.5

According to Dr. Vishnuvardhan, the symptoms of the RF.5 sub-lineage mirror those of previous Omicron variants. They are mostly localised to the upper respiratory tract:

Sore throat

Cough

Fever

Headache

Runny or blocked nose

Fatigue and body aches

State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav had a telephone conversation with senior health officials to evaluate the findings from the Pune laboratory and to talk about the current Covid-19 scenario in the state.

"Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh remain sporadic, and the state's hospitals are fully prepared to respond to the situation. Special wards and beds are being readied in teaching hospitals, and the necessary testing kits and other infrastructure are being made available for Covid-19 detection and treatment," Health Minister Yadav said.

Should you be worried?

Experts emphasise that there is no need to panic as the recent spikes are highly localised, small-scale clusters. Additionally, the majority of the Indian population possesses strong hybrid immunity from previous infections and extensive vaccination. Therefore, the risk of widespread severe disease remains very low. However, individuals with pre-existing conditions are at a higher risk and should not ignore initial symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.