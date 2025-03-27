Endometriosis And Pregnancy: "Not Everyone With Endometriosis Struggles To Conceive," Says Expert

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. According to doctors, one in every 10 women of reproductive age are getting diagnosed with endometriosis.

Severe pelvic pain during menstrual periods is the main symptom of endometriosis. Other symptoms include excessive bleeding during periods, infertility, pain during sex, fatigue, pain with bowel movements and bloating. These symptoms can take a toll on a woman's mental well-being and contribute to anxiety, stress, mood changes and even depression.

Can endometriosis lead to infertility?

Endometriosis is one of the leading causes of infertility. When tissues grow outside the uterus it can interfere with how a sperm and egg move to meet each other at conception.

However, medical interventions can you manage the condition effectively and get pregnant. In an Instagram video, Dr. Anjali Kumar explained how endometriosis affects fertility and what can be done.

"Does endometriosis mean you can't get pregnant? Not necessarily. While it can make conception harder, many women with endometriosis go on to have healthy pregnancies with the right support and treatment," she mentioned.

"In endometriosis scar tissue and inflammation can block the fallopian tube, mess with egg quality and make implantation tricky."

"But not everyone with endometriosis struggles to conceive. For those who do, it is important to get diagnosed early. Remember, painful periods are not normal," Dr. Kumar added.

The exact cause of endometriosis isn't known. Also, there's no known way to prevent endometriosis.

There is no cure for endometriosis, but its symptoms can be treated with medicines or, in some cases, surgery.

Endometriosis can affect your quality of life, both physically and mentally. Individuals with this condition can get pregnant however, it may be more challenging for them compared to people who don't have endometriosis.

It is crucial to get diagnoised early and seek help from your doctor to understand the best treatment options for you.

"Explore and discuss treatment options with your doctor. Medication surgery and even IVF can help you get pregnant. Every endometriosis case is different."

"Endometriosis does not mean never. It just means understanding your condition, looking for options and taking care of your fertility journey," Dr Kumar concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.