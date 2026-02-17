Suffering From Fatty Liver? Nutritionist Recommends These 5 Foods That Can Help Manage The Condition

Your liver works 24/7. It filters toxins, helps digest food, and manages fat and sugar in the body. And most of the time, we do not even think about it. That is why fatty liver is becoming common. Long sitting hours, processed food, excess sugar, and weight gain all play a role. The tricky part? Fatty liver often shows no clear symptoms in the early stages. That is why food choices matter.

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain has shared a video on Instagram. She says, “If tomorrow I wake up having fatty liver, then here are five foods that I will definitely eat.” Her list is practical and easy to follow.

Foods For Fatty Liver, Recommended By A Nutritionist

1. Black Coffee

According to the nutritionist, the caffeine in coffee has been shown to reduce the progression of liver disease. Some studies suggest coffee may help lower liver inflammation and fat buildup. The key is to keep it simple. No sugar-loaded versions.

2. Blueberries

Next, she recommends a cup of blueberries. These tiny berries are rich in anthocyanins. These are plant compounds known for their anti-inflammatory effects. The health expert explains that they can help reduce inflammation in liver cells.

3. Amla

Jain suggests eating two amlas daily. Amla is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C helps fight oxidative stress in the body. Lower oxidative stress can support better liver function over time.

4. Avocado

Avocados are on the nutritionist's list because they contain glutathione. Glutathione is an antioxidant that supports liver cell repair and regeneration. According to her, this can help reduce fatty liver damage.

5. Turmeric With Black Pepper

The expert's final tip is to pair turmeric with black pepper. This combo is known for strong anti-inflammatory properties. Black pepper helps improve the absorption of curcumin, the active compound in turmeric. Together, they may help reduce liver inflammation.

In her caption, Deepshikha Jain reminds viewers that liver inflammation can lead to serious health problems if ignored. Simple daily food choices can make a difference. Of course, food alone is not magic. Fatty liver also needs movement, weight control, good sleep and reduced sugar intake. But adding these foods can be a smart start.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.