Fatty Liver: Add These Foods To Your Dinner To Reduce Risk Of Fatty Liver

Fatty liver disease, particularly non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is a condition characterised by excessive fat buildup in the liver. Diet plays a crucial role in managing and preventing this condition. Read on as we share foods you should add to your dinner to reduce your risk of fatty liver disease.

10 Foods that can help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and how they contribute to better liver health:

1. Leafy greens

Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in antioxidants, vitamins (especially vitamin C), and minerals like magnesium. They help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the liver.

2. Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce liver fat levels and inflammation. Omega-3s also support overall heart health.

3. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and contains powerful antioxidants like oleuropein. It can help improve liver enzyme levels and reduce liver inflammation.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They can help lower liver enzyme levels and reduce inflammation.

5. Avocado

Avocados are packed with monounsaturated fats, fibre, and antioxidants like glutathione. They may help protect the liver from damage and improve liver health markers.

6. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds like allicin and selenium, which have been shown to protect the liver from damage, reduce inflammation, and improve liver enzyme levels.

7. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C. They can help reduce liver inflammation and oxidative stress.

8. Green tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants called catechins, which have been shown to improve liver function, reduce liver fat accumulation, and protect against liver diseases.

9. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help reduce liver fat, inflammation, and oxidative stress.

10. Whole grains

Foods like oats, quinoa, and brown rice are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce insulin resistance, and prevent excessive fat buildup in the liver.

To incorporate these foods into your dinner for better liver health, consider the following tips:

Aim to fill half of your plate with leafy greens and other colourful vegetables.

Pair your meal with fatty fish like salmon or incorporate plant-based proteins like tofu or legumes.

Replace unhealthy fats with extra virgin olive oil in cooking or salad dressings.

Add nuts and seeds to salads, stir-fries, or enjoy them as a snack.

Include avocado in salads, sandwiches, or as a topping for grilled proteins.

Add minced garlic and turmeric powder to your dishes for fibre and health benefits.

Have a bowl of mixed berries for dessert or add them to yogurt or oatmeal.

Swap sugary beverages with unsweetened green tea as a refreshing drink option.

By incorporating these foods into your dinner regularly and adopting a well-balanced diet overall, you can support liver health and reduce the risk of fatty liver disease. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary recommendations, especially if you have existing liver conditions or other health concerns.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.