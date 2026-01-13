Nipah Virus Suspected In West Bengal: Know Symptoms, Causes And Preventive Measures

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus disease were identified in Barasat of West Bengal. Both affected individuals, a male and a female, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The patients work at the same private hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district and were admitted after showing severe symptoms. A senior official of the state health department told PTI, "Both nurses work in the same hospital in Barasat. They are suspected of being infected with Nipah virus. Samples of both nurses were sent to Kalyani AIIMS for testing, and preliminary reports indicate a possible Nipah infection."

A national joint outbreak response team has been deployed to support the state government in containment and public health response measures. The team comprises experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata; National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Department of Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda spoke to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured full support from the Union government.

What Is Nipah Virus Infection?

Nipah virus (NiV) is a virus that spreads between animals and people. It is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that in infected people, the virus can cause a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs.

The disease is very contagious. Cleveland Clinic says it can spread through bodily fluids like saliva, poop, pee and blood. This means if you're caring for a person with nipah virus, you could get it when the person coughs or sneezes.

What Are The Symptoms Of Nipah Virus Infection?

Some of the early symptoms of nipah virus include:

Fever

Headache

Breathing difficulties

Cough and sore throat

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Muscle pain and severe weakness

In severe cases, a person can develop brain infection (encephalitis), which is life-threatening. Other severe symptoms include:

Confusion and disorientation

Slurring speech

Seizures

Coma

Respiratory distress

What Causes Nipah Virus Infection?

The first incident of nipah virus happened when people came in contact with infected pigs. Researchers found that bats were the original source, however, the virus was passed to the pigs. Cleveland Clinic explains that if an infected bat or pig spreads its bodily fluid to another animal, they infect that animal. The same happens if people are in contact with the bodily fluid of the animal. This could be from pee, poop, blood or saliva. Once a person has the virus, they can spread it to other people through their own bodily fluids.

The virus can also be transmitted when food products are contaminated by fluids of infected animals. This includes fruit and raw date palm sap.

How To Prevent Nipah Virus Infection?

Here are some precautionary measures that can help prevent the infection.

Wash your hands frequently

Avoid any contact with sick pigs or bats

Clean and disinfect pig farms

Avoid trees or bushes where bats are known to rest or sleep

Avoid eating or drinking things that may be contaminated, such as palm sap or fruit. If you collect palm sap, boil it first

Wash and peel all fruits before consuming them

Throw away any fruit with bat bites or fruit that's touched the ground

Avoid contact with the saliva, blood or other bodily fluids of a person with the virus

If you're caring for someone who has or is suspected of having nipah virus, you should always use personal protective equipment (PPE). These include:

Isolation or full coverage gowns that protect against bodily fluids

Medical gloves

Eye protection like safety glasses or goggles

Medical or surgical masks

In hospitals and other healthcare centers, healthcare providers should practice standard infection control protocols.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.