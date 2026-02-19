Water Tragedy Rocks Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Minister Admits 22 Deaths, Opposition Disagrees

The deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area sparked intense uproar in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after discrepancies emerged between the government's written reply and statements made during the debate. In a written response tabled in the House, the government confirmed 20 deaths due to acute diarrheal disease as of the date of submission. However, during the discussion, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla acknowledged that the toll had risen to 22.

The Opposition, meanwhile, alleged that more than 35 people have lost their lives due to contaminated water.

Responding to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed that a waterborne disease outbreak had occurred in Bhagirathpura. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme branch received the first official information on December 29, 2025, through the medical officer at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Bhagirathpura.

According to the written submission, 20 deaths were officially confirmed between December 21, 2025, and the date of reply. During this period, 459 people were hospitalised, and four patients were still undergoing treatment at the time of submission. However, while replying in the House, the Health Minister stated that the number of deaths had increased to 22.

Laboratory testing of water and stool samples was conducted at NIRBI Kolkata, MGM Microbiology Lab, and the District Public Health Laboratory in Indore. Test reports confirmed cholera and E. coli infections as the cause of the outbreak.

The government informed the Assembly that Rs 4.4 million had been disbursed as compensation at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per victim. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav later announced that compensation would be increased to Rs 5 lakh per family. He also stated that an IAS officer had been suspended in connection with the incident and emphasised that the issue should not be politicised. "This is a serious matter. There should be no pros and cons. We are acting promptly," the Chief Minister said.

Umang Singhar, however, alleged that the government was underreporting the toll and claimed that more than 35 deaths had occurred. He accused the Municipal Corporation of supplying contaminated water and demanded the resignation of ministers, including Rajendra Shukla and Kailash Vijayvargiya, on moral grounds. "People have died due to government negligence. Suspending officials is not enough. Those in charge must be accountable," he said.

The Health Minister defended the administration's response, stating that action was initiated once the scale of the outbreak became clear. He said the contaminated water supply was stopped, medical teams were deployed, and relief measures were implemented. "We fulfilled our responsibilities from morning till night. Immediate steps were taken," he said.

The debate soon escalated into a noisy confrontation, with members from both sides raising slogans. The ruling party countered Opposition charges by invoking past tragedies such as the Union Carbide disaster, questioning the Congress's moral stance.

Assembly Speaker reminded members that the matter is also before a Commission of Inquiry and the High Court's Indore Bench in a public interest litigation, urging restraint. However, amid continued sloganeering near the podium, proceedings were adjourned.