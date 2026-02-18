South African Cheetah Gamini Births 5 Cubs, Number In Kuno Park Now 38

On the third anniversary of the arrival of South African cheetahs in India, a female cheetah translocated from South Africa, has given birth to three healthy cubs inside Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

The news was shared by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on X, where he described Madhya Pradesh as a "powerful center for cheetah reintroduction". Officials confirmed that both the mother and the cubs are stable and under close veterinary supervision.

This is Gamini's second litter and the ninth successful cheetah birth on Indian soil since the project began. With these three additions, the number of surviving cubs born in India has risen to 27, and the total cheetah population in the country now stands at 38.

Forest officials say each new birth strengthens the credibility of Project Cheetah, which aims to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal to India decades after its extinction in the wild here. According to Divisional Forest Officer R Thirukkural, a team of veterinarians and field staff is continuously monitoring the cubs. He said the consistent breeding success reflects scientific planning, habitat management and round-the-clock field vigilance.

Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav termed the development a significant milestone in India's historic conservation campaign, calling it proof that large-scale wildlife reintroduction can succeed with sustained effort and global collaboration.

The celebrations come just days before another major development. In the third phase of the project, eight more cheetahs - two adult females and six males - are scheduled to arrive from Botswana on February 28. The cheetahs will be flown from Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone to the Gwalior Air Force Station aboard a special Indian Air Force transport aircraft. From there, they will be airlifted by helicopter to Kuno.

President Droupadi Murmu and Botswana's President Duma Boko are expected to be present during the ceremonial release. Five helipads have been constructed inside Kuno to manage the anticipated high-profile event.

Wildlife experts caution that while the rising numbers are encouraging, long-term success will depend on survival rates, prey availability, genetic diversity, and expansion of suitable habitats.