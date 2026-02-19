Stones Thrown In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar As Villagers Protest Survey For Quarry

Tensions flared in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district when villagers allegedly attacked an administrative team that had arrived to conduct drilling and survey work for a proposed limestone quarry.

The tehsildar's vehicle and several police and government vehicles were heavily damaged by stones, and videos circulating on social media show an enraged mob attempting to overturn the tehsildar's car.

According to officials, the administration had reached the village with police forces deployed from nine different police stations. The team was conducting sampling and survey work related to a proposed limestone quarry and cement plant project. As soon as the drilling machinery was parked in agricultural fields, a large number of villagers, including women, gathered at the site and staged a protest. Protesters blocked the road, sat in front of the convoy, and refused to allow the survey to proceed.

Despite heavy police deployment, the situation quickly spiraled out of control. Per eyewitnesses and viral videos, villagers surrounded administrative officials, throwing stones at vehicles, and attempting to overturn government cars. Several police and administrative vehicles were damaged in the violence. Fearing escalation and possible injuries, officials exercised restraint and withdrew from the village without completing the survey.

Villagers claim they have been protesting proposed limestone mining and the cement factory for months. They argue that the project will render their fertile agricultural land barren, affect groundwater resources, and increase the risk of displacement for families in Kukshi, Bagh and Jobat blocks. Villagers allege that previous drilling attempts were also met with protests and road blockades, including demonstrations at the Vijay Stambh intersection in Kukshi.

Residents further claim that during earlier protests, Collector Priyanka Mishra visited Mogra village and assured them that no work would proceed without the consent of public representatives and villagers. They allege that the current survey violated that assurance and was initiated without their approval.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pramod Gurjar confirmed that sampling work was being conducted as per rules. He stated that objections could be submitted in writing and that efforts would be made to address concerns at the appropriate level. He added that peace has now been restored at the site.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Umang Singhar posted on social media that the rights of tribals over water, forest, and land would be defended from the streets to the Assembly, accusing authorities of attempting to push through the project without proper consent.