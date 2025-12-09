Stressing Out About Stress in Life? Over-Diagnosis Can Mess Things Up Further

"You look stressed", "I am too worked up to focus": There was a time when any of these would have been shrugged off as a "part of life". It wasn't always right, and those who needed help and support often didn't get it in time. But then came the mental health revolution, fuelled by awareness campaigns on social media, and finally, most people started giving the reaction perhaps most appropriate for these expressions: An offer of help, support, maybe even advice about where and how to get therapy and guidance for mental health issues. From easy access to therapists and specialists (though not always cheap) to AI-powered tools that offer basic guidance, most people have a support system that can get them proper diagnosis and help. Now, however, experts across the world are worried about the flipside of this heavy coin: over-diagnosis.

In a recent report, hundreds of general physicians in England have told the BBC that normal life stresses are increasingly being medicalised, and that worries about "over-diagnosis" are real. These concerns echo globally. Everyday pressures like work deadlines, financial worries or relationship changes don't always amount to a mental health disorder. Over-diagnosis could divert attention and resources away from those genuinely in need. But is this also true for India?

Healthcare professionals like Dr Trideep Choudhury, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Healthcare, urge that stress, by itself, is not a disorder. Only when stress becomes overwhelming, enduring or starts impairing everyday functioning should one consider seeking help.

When Stress Is Normal, And Sometimes Helpful

Stress is not always bad. In fact, moderate, manageable stress, sometimes called "eustress", can push us to perform better, meet deadlines, embrace new roles, and adapt to life changes. Dr Choudhury notes: "Stress can be positive, like getting a promotion, marriage, birth of a baby ... Only when the stress is overwhelming and one's coping is impaired does it become detrimental."

Short-term stress triggers your body's "fight-or-flight" response through signs like heart rate increasing, breathing may quicken. And these are useful when facing an urgent challenge. According to the U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), occasional stress is a normal, adaptive response.

But Chronic Or Persistent Stress Can Harm, Even If It Doesn't Feel Dramatic

When stress lingers, even at low intensity, it can gradually take a toll. Research shows that people who continue to experience negative feelings after daily stressors are more likely to develop chronic physical health problems over time.

Chronic stress has been linked to a range of issues:

high blood pressure

increased risk of heart disease or stroke

digestive problems

sleep disturbances

headaches

metabolic disorders like diabetes

weaken the immune system

increase systemic inflammation

fatigue, concentration problems, mood swings

long-term anxiety or depression

Thus, while occasional stress may sharpen focus or motivate productivity, unmanaged chronic stress can slowly erode both physical and mental health.

Why Over-Diagnosis Of Stress Or "Normal" Emotional Reactions Is Risky

According to the BBC report, many GPs now feel that ordinary life stresses are increasingly being labelled as illness, a trend some call over-diagnosis.

That raises several risks:

Medicalising normal life events: Not all sadness, tiredness, anxiousness or grief need a clinical label.

Not all sadness, tiredness, anxiousness or grief need a clinical label. Diluting resources for those in real distress: Over-diagnosis can overwhelm mental health services, making it harder for those with genuine disorders to get timely support.

Over-diagnosis can overwhelm mental health services, making it harder for those with genuine disorders to get timely support. Stigma and self-perception: Frequent diagnosis of "mental health condition" for everyday stress may lead to unnecessary fear, self-doubt or dependence on medications when simpler coping would help. Experts warn against both over-medicalisation and ignoring serious mental health needs.

As Dr Choudhury puts it: "Stress by itself is not a disorder."

When To Seek Help, According To Dr Choudhury

Here are the red flags:

Persistent disturbance in fundamental life functions like sleep, appetite, energy, weight, concentration.

Chronic fatigue, frequent headaches, unexplained aches or body pains.

Trouble functioning in family, social, interpersonal or personal domains.

Resorting to maladaptive coping: excessive gadget use, substance use, neglect of sleep, eating.

Or when stress results from major trauma like personal loss, witnessing someone else's suffering, or other significant events.

As Dr Choudhury says: "Coming for consultation is not a sign of weakness; it's a sign of strength and self-awareness."

How To Manage Stress Without Over-Medicalising Normal Life

Experts and mental-health organisations recommend a structured, balanced lifestyle:

Keep a reasonable work-life balance, and set aside time for hobbies or activities you enjoy.

Practice healthy sleep, eating, and physical activity habits. These support stress recovery.

Use relaxation techniques like deep breathing, mindfulness, meditation. These are proven to counter the stress response and lower stress hormones.

Seek social support, like talking to friends, family, or professionals when coping becomes difficult.

In short, simple, self-care centered steps often help more than jumping to a clinical label.

Stress is a natural part of life, and sometimes even helpful. But when persistent, overwhelming or left unchecked, it can lead to real harms, from insomnia and fatigue to heart disease and mental health issues.

That said, not every bout of stress deserves a diagnosis or medical label. As both the recent BBC analysis and voices like Dr Choudhury warn, over-diagnosis and over-medicalisation risk trivialising normal human emotions, while draining resources from those truly in distress. The right approach lies in balance through self-care, awareness, and seeking professional help when stress crosses the line from "normal life" to "health hazard."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.