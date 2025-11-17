Low Nitric Oxide Levels In Indians Could Heighten Heart Disease Risk, Warns Nutritionist

Low levels of nitric oxide (NO) are associated with poor cardiovascular health because it plays a crucial role in the relaxation of blood vessels, regulation of blood pressure, and prevention of plaque formation. Therefore, low levels of NO lead to endothelial dysfunction, characterised by narrowing of the arteries, increased risk of hypertension, and exacerbation of diseases like atherosclerosis.

Indians are genetically predisposed to have lower quantities of nitric oxide, a key chemical essential to maintain cardiovascular health, said nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who advocates a practical and realistic approach to wellness.

Nitric oxide acts as a vasodilator; it helps the blood vessels relax and expand to allow easy blood flow, reducing the workload of the heart. However, low levels of nitric oxide cause contraction in the blood vessels, a condition known as vasoconstriction, which raises the risk for heart attacks, blood clots, and hypertension, expert Anjali says in her recent Instagram video.

Watch the video here:

The good news is that lifestyle modification can, over a period of time, improve nitric oxide production and reduce the risk of heart disease. And it all starts at the dining table. Anjali recommends reducing carbohydrate intake-particularly processed carbohydrates and sweets that cause insulin spikes and vascular inflammation.

Not having desserts after dinner is a small but important habit because sugar intake at night is often the cause of insulin resistance and the accumulation of fat, both of which lower nitric oxide levels.

Another great practice is to reserve lighter meals for the evening. Large meals in the evening can lower evening nitric oxide activity, increase post-meal blood sugar, and slow metabolism. Rather, balanced meals that include veggies, lean protein, and moderate amounts of healthy fats promote digestion and vascular health.

“You need to control your carbs. You need to avoid dessert after dinner for this very reason. And you need to reduce your portion size and start exercising regularly,” Anjali says in her video.

Another equally important aspect is exercise. Regular physical activity promotes endothelial function, the internal lining of blood vessels that releases nitric oxide, through yoga, strength training, or brisk walking.

Regular exercise is one of the most effective non-pharmacological treatments for heart health because it increases nitric oxide availability and improves circulation, according to studies.

Beyond heart health, Anjali noted that many people who struggle with hormonal imbalance, weight gain, or a family history of heart disease could benefit from adopting these daily routines.

“The answers are staring at us,” she stated, encouraging people to avoid depending entirely on medical procedures and instead take small, regular efforts towards improved health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.