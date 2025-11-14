Alia Bhatt Uses Skin Tint, Dermatologist Advises Using Tinted Sunscreen Instead

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is known for her dewy, no-makeup glow and love for minimal beauty products – especially skin tints. But while these lightweight complexion enhancers can add instant radiance, dermatologist Dr Ankur Sarin believes there is a smarter alternative for long-term skin health. In a recent social media video, he has urged people to swap their skin tints for tinted sunscreen, even suggesting that Alia herself should make the switch.

Skin tints, as Dr Sarin explains, are sheer complexion products that have gained massive popularity among both celebrities and skincare enthusiasts. While they can provide a smooth, polished finish, they do not protect the skin from UV rays or blue light damage. In contrast, tinted sunscreens offer the best of both worlds – combining skincare protection with cosmetic benefits.

Dr Sarin acknowledges that Alia Bhatt also uses skin tint. “If I were her (Alia's) dermatologist,” he says, “I would recommend her something better.”

“Skin tint is just a replacement for your foundation,” Dr Sarin explains. “It will temporarily hide your dark spots but won't save you from UV rays.” Instead, he suggests a tinted sunscreen, which merges the benefits of sun protection and makeup.

Tinted sunscreens come with SPF protection, unlike regular skin tints or foundations. They guard against UVA and UVB rays that cause tanning, pigmentation and premature ageing.

“If I were her dermatologist,” Dr Sarin repeats, adding, “I would give her a tinted sunscreen. It will hide dark spots, reduce pigmentation, and give a glowy finish with good coverage.”

In the caption accompanying his video, Dr Sarin outlined four key benefits of tinted sunscreens that make them perfect for everyday use:

Shields from UV rays and blue light: Prevents long-term sun damage and digital ageing.

Prevents long-term sun damage and digital ageing. Prevents tanning and pigmentation: Especially beneficial for Indian skin tones prone to sun spots or melasma.

Especially beneficial for Indian skin tones prone to sun spots or melasma. Provides natural, lightweight coverage: Unlike heavy foundations, it allows skin to breathe and doesn't clog pores.

Unlike heavy foundations, it allows skin to breathe and doesn't clog pores. Ideal for daily use: Offers a soft, makeup-free glow suitable for both work and casual wear.

As skincare routines become simpler and more efficient, tinted sunscreens are emerging as a dermatologist-approved alternative to traditional foundations. According to Dr Sarin, they are ideal for anyone who wants glowing, protected skin without a complicated routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.