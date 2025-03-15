Chilling Prediction Made By 'New Nostradamus' With India Link Comes True

A UK psychic, renowned for using Nadi astrology, a prophecy method with roots in ancient India to predict major global events, recently made a chilling forecast, days before a cargo ship collided with an oil tanker in the North Sea. Craig Hamilton-Parker, better known as the "New Nostradamus" or "Prophet of Doom", predicted in a March 4 YouTube video that an oil tanker would be involved in an accident. Seven days later, on March 11, the MV Solong cargo ship collided with the MV Stena Immaculate, a US-flagged oil tanker carrying 18,000 tons of jet fuel.

Mr Hamilton-Parker, who works alongside his wife, Jane, has previously predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump.

In the video posted on his YouTube channel, Mr Hamilton-Parker said: "I saw a ship or something in trouble, and I felt as if there will be an oil tanker problem coming up soon. It was a ship of some sort in trouble."

"It could be an oil tanker, maybe it's passenger, but I felt as if there was some sort of pollution thing," he added.

The Stena Immaculate was stationary and at anchor while waiting for a spot to open at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, when it was struck by the smaller MV Solong, causing huge fires and explosions. Such was the extent of the blast that smoke could be seen from space. Rescuers managed to save 13 crewmembers from the Solong while one was presumed dead. Meanwhile, all 13 crewmembers of the Stena Immaculate were rescued.

'New Nostradamus'

Mr Hamilton-Parker's popularity soared last year after he warned of an imminent threat on Mr Trump just two days before a gunman fired at him during an election rally in Pennsylvania.

"It has always been in the back of my mind that there would be an attempt on Trump's life," warned the self-described seer in his July 2024 prediction roundup.

Mr Hamilton-Parker claims to have visited the Indian subcontinent in his 20s where he learnt the ancient Indian prophecy methods and got inspired by local astrologists before opening his practice.

He has been nicknamed after Nostradamus, a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s and predicted some of the modern-day epochal moments such as Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.