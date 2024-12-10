Nostradamus' Predictions For 2025: Asteroid Collision To Plague-Like Outbreak And More

As 2024 draws to an end, social media users have once again turned to the 'prophet of doom', Nostradamus, for their fill of 2025 predictions. Born Michel de Nostredame, Nostradamus was a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s and predicted some of the modern-day epochal moments such as Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic. He is best known for his book Les Prophetis (The Prophecies), published in 1555, which contains 942 poetic quatrains that are widely interpreted for global events.

Researchers analysing his work have hinted that 2025 may have some hard-hitting events in store, ranging from an asteroid collision to another plague-like outbreak in the UK. Though Nostradamus' prophecies more often than not miss the mark, they do provide a certain thrill to the people reading them.

End of Russia-Ukraine war?

Nostradamus' 2024 prediction included the continuation of a continent-wide war but as per his vague writings, 2025 may witness a potential end to one of the long-running wars. The astrologer said owing to the exhaustion of the war, perhaps referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in 2022, both sides may call it quits.

"Through long war all the army exhausted,so that they do not find money for the soldiers; instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon," he wrote.

The mention of "Gallic brass" and "sign of the moon" has led social media users to believe that France and Turkey may get involved in the conflict.

Plague and war

Nostradamus has predicted that the new year will weigh heavily on England which will be beset by "cruel wars' and face an "ancient plague" outbreak that would be "worse than enemies". Since his COVID-19 pandemic prediction came true, experts have put a pin on this prophecy.

Asteroid collision with Earth?

While other events may not cause civilisation loss, Nostradamus has predicted that 2025 may witness a giant asteroid colliding with the Earth, or coming in dangerous proximity to the planet. Though the prediction might suggest a wipeout of life from Earth, asteroids coming close to the planet is not a new phenomenon. Several hundred asteroids whiz past Earth every year with the majority of them maintaining a safe distance.

Natural disasters in Brazil

The prophecy also stated that the South American country of Brazil, which Nostradamus refers to as the "Garden of the World", may face flooding and potential volcanic activity, linked to climate change.

"Garden of the world near the new city, In the path of the hollow mountains: It will be seized and plunged into the Tub, Forced to drink waters poisoned by sulfur," read the eerie piece.

According to reports, Nostradamus' bleak worldview stems from heavy consumption of the Old Testament and the trauma of losing his wife and young children to illness, presumably the plague. Unable to save his loved one, Nostradamus sought solace in predicting doom and gloom that may befall humanity.