3 Doctor-Recommended Drinks That Can Lower Your Cancer Risk

Your diet drastically affects your health in more ways than one. It also affects the risk of developing various diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. While no single food can prevent cancer, certain healthy combinations can greatly lower your risk. Several studies indicate that increasing your intake of specific foods with beneficial compounds can reduce cancer growth. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, shared three drinks that may help lower cancer risk.

Drinks to lower cancer risk

Dr. Sethi mentioned "three science-backed drinks that can naturally support your gut health and reduce inflammation-a key factor in cancer prevention." He emphasised that small habits can lead to long-term protection.

1. Green tea

"It is packed with antioxidants like catechins. Matcha is a concentrated form of green tea and is even more powerful," Dr. Sethi stated. Studies suggest that green tea can enhance cognitive function, improve oral health, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

2. Green smoothie

"Blend leafy greens like spinach or kale with cucumber, celery, and a little ginger. This drink is nutrient-dense and anti-inflammatory," he recommended. Leafy greens are rich in essential nutrients. This green smoothie is beneficial for your skin, heart, eyes, and overall health.

3. Turmeric latte

Curcumin, the main component of turmeric, fights inflammation and possesses anti-cancer properties. "I make mine with almond milk and a pinch of black pepper to boost absorption," the expert revealed.

Previously, Dr. Sethi shared a list of five foods that can help minimize cancer risk. Here's the list:

"These are the top five foods I eat to reduce my cancer risk as a gastroenterologist," he stated.

1. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants, which protect your cells from damage and slow cancer growth. Dr. Sethi mentioned that Goji berries are his personal favourite.

2. Broccoli and cauliflower

"These cruciferous vegetables are loaded with sulforaphane, a compound that targets and kills cancer cells," he explained.

3. Garlic

Garlic contains a powerful compound called allicin, which has antioxidant properties. The doctor recommended adding garlic toward the end of cooking to maximize its effects.

4. Turmeric

Known as the golden spice, turmeric contains curcumin, which has been shown to suppress cancer cell growth. It is best consumed with black pepper for better absorption.

5. Nuts

Nuts like almonds and walnuts are packed with fibre, vitamins, proteins, and healthy fats that can help reduce cancer risk.

While several factors influence cancer risk beyond diet, research indicates that many foods have the potential to slow the spread and growth of cancer cells.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.