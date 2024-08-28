Dealing With Heartburn? Try These Desi Remedies For Relief

These remedies are easy to follow and can offer natural relief from heartburn

Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest, typically just behind the breastbone, caused by stomach acid flowing back into the oesophagus. This back flow, known as acid reflux, irritates the oesophageal lining, leading to discomfort that can worsen after eating or when lying down. Desi remedies can help reduce heartburn by neutralising stomach acid, soothing the stomach lining, and improving digestion. These natural remedies are effective in providing relief and can be easily incorporated into daily routines to manage symptoms. Read on as we share a list of remedies you can try to help reduce heartburn.

Desi remedies for relief from heartburn

1. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid, which neutralises stomach acidity and provides quick relief from heartburn. It also contains probiotics that improve digestion and reduce the occurrence of acid reflux. Drink a glass of chilled buttermilk after meals. You can add a pinch of black salt or roasted cumin powder for added flavour and digestive benefits.

2. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds contain anethole, a compound that soothes the stomach lining and reduces inflammation, helping to ease heartburn. They also stimulate digestion and prevent gas formation. Chew a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals or steep them in hot water to make fennel tea. Drink the tea warm to relieve heartburn symptoms.

3. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that calm the stomach and reduce acid production. It also promotes better digestion and prevents acid from flowing back into the oesophagus. Brew a cup of ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water. You can also chew a small piece of fresh ginger or add grated ginger to your meals.

4. Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds enhance digestion and reduce gas formation, which can help prevent heartburn. They stimulate the production of saliva, which aids in digestion and neutralises stomach acids. Boil a teaspoon of cumin seeds in water and let it steep. Drink this cumin water after meals or whenever you feel heartburn symptoms.

5. Basil leaves

Basil leaves have carminative properties that reduce gas, promote digestion, and provide relief from heartburn. They also have a soothing effect on the stomach lining. Chew a few fresh basil leaves after a meal or steep them in hot water to make tulsi tea. Drink this tea warm to alleviate heartburn.

6. Jaggery

Jaggery helps boost digestion and reduces acidity by alkalising the digestive tract. It also has a cooling effect on the stomach, which can ease heartburn symptoms. After meals, suck on a small piece of jaggery until it dissolves completely. Avoid large quantities, as jaggery is high in sugar.

7. Amla

Amla is rich in Vitamin C and has antioxidant properties that improve digestion and reduce acidity. It helps balance stomach acids and provides relief from heartburn. Consume fresh amla juice diluted with water, or eat raw amla pieces sprinkled with a little salt. You can also use amla powder mixed with water.

These remedies are easy to incorporate into your daily routine and can offer natural relief from heartburn without the side effects of medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.