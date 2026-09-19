The Centre is now looking at the pricing of medical consumables used in hospitals, as exclusively revealed to NDTV. This comes after concerns were raised over very large differences between their procurement costs and printed Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs). The development comes after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe flagged mark-ups of up to around 2,800% on certain hospital consumables.

The Maharashtra FDA has taken up the issue with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), seeking a review of how such products are priced. The government is now planning consultations with hospitals and other stakeholders on the rationalisation of prices of medical consumables.

Officials have confirmed that the Pharma Secretary met the Health Minister to discuss the issue. Sources have said that the Union Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister has directed the Pharma Secretary to hold discussions with the healthcare sector and hospitals before any decision is taken. The consultations are expected to examine how prices and margins can be made more reasonable while taking into account the costs involved in providing healthcare.

What Triggered The Government's Move?

The Maharashtra FDA's findings brought the issue into focus. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mundhe wrote, "A survey of hospital consumables in Maharashtra found an IV infusion set with a trade price of Rs 11.05 carrying a printed MRP of Rs 325 ; a markup of 2,841%. A syringe procured at Rs 6.75 carried an MRP of Rs 57.20. A catheter procured at Rs 29.41 carried an MRP of Rs 310."

The most expensive part of a hospital bill may never touch the hospital at all.



A patient admitted for care has no way of knowing whether the price on a medical consumable reflects its actual cost or a markup fixed long before it ever reached the ward. That gap in information… — Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) September 15, 2026

Subsequently, Mundhe approached the NPPA and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, arguing that there should be greater transparency and rationalisation in pricing. He has also said that the issue needs to be examined from the perspectives of patients, hospitals, manufacturers and distributors rather than focusing on one stakeholder alone.

At this stage, there is no confirmed decision to impose a uniform price cap on all medical consumables. Mundhe himself said the pricing issue would need to be considered product by product, with margins that are rational and transparent. Any policy decision would come after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

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