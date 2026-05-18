Esophageal cancer often develops quietly, with symptoms that many people mistake for common health issues like acidity, coughing, or difficulty swallowing.

As the signs can seem minor at first, the disease is often detected late. In many cases, the cancer is discovered only after it becomes serious, when swallowing turns painful or severe chest discomfort begins.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shares some early warning signs and major risk factors linked to esophageal cancer in an Instagram post.

"The shocking truth about Esophageal cancer most people don't realize," Dr Sethi captions the post. "I've developed a science-backed daily routine that may help lower your cancer risk and improve long-term gut health."

AIIMS-, Harvard-, and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Sethi says the cancer often starts with mild trouble swallowing, which most people ignore because it feels minor at first, like food occasionally getting stuck.

He warns that chronic acid reflux, or GERD, can quietly damage the esophagus for years and may lead to Barrett's esophagus, which is a major risk factor for cancer.

He also states that unexplained weight loss can be an early sign. "People often think they're eating healthier or stressed, but difficulty swallowing causes them to eat less without realizing it," the doctor adds. Another symptom is persistent hoarseness or coughing, as this can also result from a growing tumour affecting nearby nerves or airways.

According to the doctor, pain while swallowing and chest pain usually appear at a later stage, when the cancer may already be advanced. Dr Sethi says that smoking and heavy alcohol consumption together greatly increase the risk of esophageal cancer.

He states that men over 50, especially those with obesity, chronic reflux, a history of smoking, or heavy drinking habits, are more vulnerable to the disease. He stresses that early detection can make a major difference, as abnormal cells found early can often be treated before cancer fully develops.

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