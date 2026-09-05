In the daily hustle, people often miss out on fulfilling our body's dietary needs. Whether it's getting enough protein or exercising regularly, all careful health plans do not always fall in place. It's no different when it comes to adding dietary fibre to meals. Consuming more dietary fibre is a health advice most people have heard often. Now, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights the benefits of fibre in her latest Instagram post, saying that getting enough fibre improves digestion. "Getting enough fiber keeps you full, improves digestion, and simplifies weight loss. You can easily hit an optimal 35g of fiber," she writes.

Nutritionist Suggests Easy Fibre Sources

Batra points out that things easily found in Indian homes can be optimal sources of dietary fibre. An apple, for example, contains four grams of fibre. Half a cup of cooked peas can offer five grams of fibre.

How To Increase Fibre Intake

Batra suggests some easy ways to increase fibre in meals. She advises people to base their main meals around rustic staples like rajma. She also says that adding high-fibre greens such as peas in meals will help increase fibre intake.

Smart snacking is another way to achieve daily fibre intake targets. The nutritionist says that people can swap processed snacks for rich whole foods like an apple or a guava. This can reduce cravings for something sweet as well.

Another easy way is adding flaxseeds to food. Putting two tablespoons of flaxseeds into one's daily curd or other meals gives them a nutritional boost.





Benefits Of Dietary Fibre

A high-fibre diet relieves constipation and lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer, as per the Mayo Clinic.

It can also lower levels of low-density lipoprotein, also called "bad," cholesterol, in the blood.

Foods such as fruits, vegetables, peas, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole-grains like barley, bulgur and brown rice are rich in fibre. Refined or processed foods are usually low in fibre.

Also Read: Want More Fibre? Doctor Recommends Foods That You Should Add To Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.