Every year, diarrhea claims the lives of nearly 444,000 children under the age of five globally, while remaining one of the leading causes of illness worldwide. While Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) remains one of the most effective, affordable, and evidence-backed interventions for preventing and treating dehydration caused by diarrhea, its effectiveness depends on how it is prepared and administered.

Healthcare professionals frequently encounter situations where families say they "gave ORS," yet the patient's health continued to worsen. In many of these cases, the issue is not the solution itself but how it was prepared. Adding too much water, too little water, using only half the packet, mixing the powder with juice or milk, or storing it for prolonged periods may lead to an inaccurate ORS prepared and can impact its effectiveness.

ORS Works Because the Formula Is Precise

ORS is not simply flavoured water or a simple salt-and-sugar drink, a WHO ORS formula is a gold standard in treatment of diarrhoea. It is a scientifically formulated combination of glucose and electrolytes designed to take advantage of the body's sodium-glucose co-transport mechanism in the small intestine. This allows water and essential salts to be absorbed efficiently, even during episodes of diarrhea when fluid losses are substantial. The balance of ingredients is carefully calibrated. Altering that balance by changing the amount of water can reduce the solution's ability to rehydrate effectively and, in some cases, may even be harmful.

WHO recommended ORS solutions come in various formats- powder as well as ready-to-drink formats. Ready to drink ORS avoid preparation errors and hence ensures accurate osmolarity. They also prevent issues related to water contamination and are convenient since they avoid the hassle of preparing the solution. Moreover, Ready to drink ORS also come with a better taste which may help with better adherence.

During diarrhea, while patients can consumer both WHO recommended ORS in powder or ready-to-drink solutions, it is imperative for patients to avoid preparation errors when using powder formats.

Common Mistakes That Delay Recovery during diarrheal dehydration

1. Preparation Mistakes Can Have Big Consequences

One of the most common mistakes is preparing ORS with an incorrect quantity of water. If too little water is added, the solution becomes overly concentrated, increasing the amount of salts consumed and may potentially worsening dehydration. If too much water is used, the electrolyte concentration becomes too diluted, reducing the solution's ability to replace what the body has lost. ORS should always be prepared with clean, safe drinking water. When the safety of water is uncertain, it should be boiled and allowed to cool before mixing.

The powder should never be divided into smaller portions unless specifically packaged as single-use sachets for smaller volumes. Each sachet is formulated to be dissolved in the exact volume of water indicated on the package.

There are many clinical studies which highlight the common ORS preparation errors and which may impact diarrheal management. As per an report, "Wide Variability in Osmolarity of Reconstituted Powdered Oral Rehydration Salts Due to Disparity in the Method of Preparation Among Indian Consumers" published in Journal of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences revealed substantial preparation errors in powdered ORS solutions that may compromise their efficacy and may pose risks during diarrheal dehydration. The study recorded osmolality variations due to inaccuracies in water volume measurements along with subjective measures such as taste preferences, underscoring the challenges caregivers face in preparing powdered ORS solutions correctly.

2. Administration Is About Steady Replacement, Not Speed

Another misconception is that ORS should be consumed immediately. In fact, small, frequent sips are often more effective, especially for children or individuals experiencing nausea or vomiting. Healthcare professionals generally recommend continuing ORS even if vomiting occurs, pausing briefly before restarting with smaller amounts. The objective is gradual replacement of ongoing fluid and electrolyte losses rather than consuming large quantities in one sitting. For infants and young children, ORS can be offered with a spoon or cup at regular intervals. The actual ORS recommendation may vary as per patient age, stool output/frequency and degree of dehydration

3. Storage Matters Too

Prepared ORS should not be treated like a beverage that can be consumed indefinitely. Once mixed, it should be kept covered and consumed within 24 hours. Any remaining solution after this period should be discarded and a fresh batch prepared. Storing prepared ORS beyond the recommended duration increases the risk of bacterial contamination and may compromise its safety.

4. Knowing When ORS Is Enough, and When It Is Not

While timely treatment of WHO recommended ORS solutions is highly effective for preventing and treating dehydration caused by diarrhea, medical evaluation becomes essential if there are continued signs of severe dehydration like increased thirst, persistent vomiting, blood or mucous, sunken eyes, in stools, high fever, inability to drink fluids, reduced urine output, unusual drowsiness or irritability, sunken eyes, or diarrhea that continues despite appropriate home management. Young children, older adults, and individuals with chronic medical conditions require particular attention, as dehydration can progress rapidly in these vulnerable groups.

During episodes of diarrhea, the difference between recovery and worsening illness, depends on timely treatment of WHO recommended ORS solutions. Getting the basics right remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect health.

(By Dr. Sanjay Kalra, Consultant, Bharti Hospital, Karnal, Haryana)

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