Tamil Nadu is witnessing a sharp increase in dengue and swine flu cases compared with last year, prompting doctors to urge greater vigilance and stronger preventive measures as the monsoon season approaches. Public Health Department data show that 13,573 dengue cases were reported across the State between January 1 and August 30 this year, with nine deaths. While the fatality rate remains relatively low, health experts are concerned about the noticeable rise in infections during July and August. Monthly figures show 1,722 dengue cases in January, 1,322 in February, 1,228 in March, 1,201 in April and 1,062 in May.

Cases began climbing again in June, when 1,384 infections were recorded, followed by 2,339 in July and 3,315 in August.

The increase is particularly significant compared with last year. Dengue cases rose from 1,880 in July last year to 2,339 this July, while August infections jumped from 1,832 to 3,315.

Chennai has reported the highest number of cases, accounting for 2,584 of the State's 13,573 infections between January and August. Coimbatore follows with 1,999 cases.

The rise has raised concerns because the monsoon period is still ahead.

Tamil Nadu recorded 25,533 dengue cases last year, when the annual caseload declined considerably from the higher levels seen between 2022 and 2024.

Swine flu infections have also increased. Tamil Nadu has recorded more than 1,500 cases this year and ranks second among States in the country in terms of infections.

Health data also indicate a substantial rise compared with recent years, particularly during June, July and August.

The increase in August has been especially striking, with swine flu cases climbing from just 46 during the corresponding month last year to 645 this year.

Government doctors said Chennai's high population density and inadequate adherence to public-health precautions were contributing to the spread of infections.

People suffering from swine flu should isolate themselves for at least five days, they said. Doctors also advised people with fever or respiratory symptoms to avoid crowded public places, wear masks where appropriate and seek timely medical attention.

For dengue prevention, authorities have stressed eliminating stagnant water and mosquito-breeding sites around homes and workplaces.

Doctors said environmental cleanliness, mosquito control, public awareness and early treatment would be crucial in preventing a further surge during the coming rainy months.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)