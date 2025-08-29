Should You Add Nutmeg To Your Daily Diet? Know Benefits And Ways To Use

Nutmeg is a spice that has a warm, slightly nutty flavor and is often used in desserts and curries. It can also be added to drinks. While nutmeg is commonly used for its flavour, it can offer many amazing health benefits too. Nutmeg contains powerful plant compounds that may help prevent disease and promote your overall health. It's important to know how to use it safely and effectively. Here's a detailed overview of the benefits, ways to incorporate nutmeg into your meals, and some tips for safe consumption.

Health benefits of nutmeg

1. Contains powerful antioxidants

Nutmeg is rich in plant compounds that act as antioxidants, helping combat oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants neutralise free radicals, preventing cellular damage and keeping your free radical levels in check. This helps reduce the risk of several chronic conditions.

2. Anti-inflammatory effect

Nutmeg is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds called monoterpenes, including sabinene, terpineol, and pinene. They help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially benefiting conditions like arthritis.

3. Supports digestion

Nutmeg is known to support digestive health. It can alleviate symptoms like bloating and gas, and may help in maintaining a healthy gut.

4. Helps you sleep better

Nutmeg has been traditionally used as a natural remedy for insomnia. Its calming properties can help promote peaceful sleep when consumed before bed.

5. Enhances mood

Some studies suggest that nutmeg may have mood-lifting properties due to its impact on serotonin levels, which can help improve overall emotional well-being.

How to use

Nutmeg is a popular spice in baking. It is commonly used in recipes for pies, cakes, cookies, and spiced breads. It pairs well with flavours like cinnamon and clove.

Adding a pinch of nutmeg to your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate can enhance the drink's flavour and provide comfort, especially during colder months. It can also be added to soups, stews, and other savoury dishes.

You can also add it to morning smoothies for a nutritional boost.

How to use safely

While nutmeg has health benefits, it should be consumed in moderation. Too much nutmeg can lead to toxicity and severe side effects that can range from nausea to hallucinations due to a compound called myristicin.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult with a healthcare professional before adding nutmeg to their diet.

Nutmeg may interact with certain medications. Always consult a doctor if you're on medication before adding it to your diet.

Use freshly grated nutmeg whenever possible for maximum benefits.

Store nutmeg in a cool, dark place in an airtight container to preserve its flavor and nutritional value.

Nutmeg can boost your health in many ways. However, it should be consumed in moderation to avoid potential side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.