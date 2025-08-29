UP Man Married Dead Wife's Sister. Now Wants To Marry Her Younger Sister Too

In a "high-voltage" drama in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, a married man climbed an electricity tower allegedly demanding that he be married to his sister-in-law.

Raj Saxena first got married to a woman in 2021. She, however, died due to a disease a year later, following which he married her sister.

After over two years, he then fell in love with her second sister and demanded that he get married to her.

On Thursday morning, he told his wife that he wanted to marry her sister. When she said no to his proposal, Saxena reprised a scene from the Bollywood film "Sholay" and climbed an electricity tower and started shouting about marrying his sister-in-law.

It took the police officers and his family members about seven hours to persuade him to come down, assuring him that he would be married to his sister-in-law.

Speaking to reporters later, Saxena said his sister-in-law also loves him.