Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared five things she does differently when it comes to food, health and nutrition. She says that eating healthy does not mean constantly restricting food, choosing the lowest-calorie option or trying to make every meal perfect.

In a social media post, Jain explains why she does not follow some of the common food rules that people often try to follow while trying to stay healthy. The expert says she does not always choose the food with the lowest number of calories when she is eating out.

In one slide, she shares a picture of a menu where people could make their own vegetarian bowl by choosing a base, vegetables and dressing. Her point is that she does not focus only on finding the option with the fewest calories. Instead, she looks at the meal as a whole.

Jain also states that she does not take supplements simply because they are trending. Many people end up taking them without knowing whether they actually need them.

Another thing the nutritionist has stopped doing is trying to make every meal "perfect". In the carousel, she shares a picture of herself eating a burger. The meal also includes French fries and a soft drink.

Jain also states that she does not believe in detoxing after a holiday. People often try to eat very little or follow special detox diets after a holiday when they have eaten more than usual. Jain states that she does not believe there is a need to punish yourself for enjoying food during a holiday.

She also mentions that she does not believe that one unhealthy meal can ruin all the progress a person has made. For this, the nutritionist shares a picture of a chocolate chip brownie.

"I don't do these little things that can make you build a bad relation with yourself and health," Jain captions her post.

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