Meet Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, Who Visited flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Indian pilot and hero Smit Machchhar in hospital, where he is recovering after a mid-flight attack by his co-pilot. The Crown Prince praised the captain for his actions during the incident, which helped protect the lives of over 170 passengers and crew members.

Following the visit, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the pilot in a post on X.

He wrote, “From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise.”

He also described Machchhar as "part of our team... part of the story of our nation... and part of what the UAE stands for... a nation of compassion... a nation of peace... and a nation of life."

The visit has brought fresh attention to Sheikh Hamdan, who is known for his public engagements, interest in sports and poetry, and role in Dubai's government.

Born on November 14, 1982, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Crown Prince of Dubai and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.

He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. Sheikh Hamdan descends from the Al Bu Falasah clan of the Bani Yas.

Sheikh Hamdan completed his early education at Rashid Private School in Dubai before moving to the United Kingdom for further studies. He graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2001. He also attended specialised courses at the London School of Economics and the Dubai School of Government.

Political Career

Sheikh Hamdan was appointed Chairman of Dubai's Executive Council on September 8, 2006.

The council is responsible for developing and implementing strategic development plans across the emirate. On February 1, 2008, he was appointed Crown Prince of Dubai, taking on a broader role in the emirate's governance.

He also serves as the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Beyond his official responsibilities, Sheikh Hamdan is known for his interest in equestrian sports, particularly horse riding, in which he has won awards. He is also a poet who writes Nabati poetry, a traditional form of Arabic poetry popular in the Gulf region, under the pen name “Fazza.” The name is associated with helping and supporting others.

flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Pilot

Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, Omani national Hamam Alhammami, with a crash axe inside the cockpit of a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

During the incident, the aircraft lost altitude rapidly.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar opened the cockpit door and alerted the cabin crew and passengers, allowing them to intervene and overpower the attacker.

The Indian pilot is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi.