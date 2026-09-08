"Unparliamentary": Himachal Officers Slam Kangana Ranaut's "Lazy" Comment

Days after Kangana Ranaut rapped Block Development Officers (BDOs) of the Mandi constituency, calling them "lazy" and "incompetent" over delays in work, an association of the government officials objected to the use of "unparliamentary" language of the BJP MP.

The Himachal Pradesh Block Development Officers Association has registered its "deep but respectful disagreement" with the manner in which BDOs were addressed during the review meeting last week, its president Gopi Chand Pathak said in a statement.

The association warned that if such language or conduct is repeated, it may be compelled to take "strong action".

The association said elected representatives have every right to review development schemes and demand accountability, but maintained that the dignity and morale of government officers must also be respected. It condemned what it described as "undignified comments" directed at BDOs.

The statement comes after actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut questioned officials over the slow utilisation of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). She expressed anger over the pace of development works, claiming that around Rs 11 crore was available under the MP fund while only a small portion had been utilised.

Defending the performance of BDO offices, the association cited MPLADS data from Mandi district. It said 237 works worth Rs 511.71 lakh have been sanctioned through 23 implementing agencies, including 12 BDO offices. Of these, 68 works have been completed, 143 are in progress and only 26 have not yet started.

The association also pointed to several factors affecting the pace of implementation, including the recent introduction of the e-Sakshi portal, delays linked to land and forest permissions, beneficiary consent, No Objection Certificates, litigation and panchayat-level issues.

It further highlighted the role played by BDO offices during last year's natural disaster in Mandi, including relief, rehabilitation and restoration of rural infrastructure.

The association stressed that BDOs handle a wide range of responsibilities beyond MPLADS, including implementation and coordination of several rural development schemes, grievance redressal, RTI and vigilance matters, online government portals and emergency works.

While making it clear that it does not oppose accountability, the association said officers are prepared to explain genuine shortcomings and undertake corrective action wherever necessary.