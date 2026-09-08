"Seen What Happened In Tamil Nadu": Kangana Ranaut Amid Actor Trisha Row

It is an old trope to discredit women by "attacking her character", BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said Monday, noting that the practice is not limited to India and urged society to look within to understand how women are treated.

The actor-turned-politician also referenced the Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged tacit derogatory remarks on actor Trisha.

"You have seen what happened in Tamil Nadu, where a very respected artist and actress was involved in a matter where the relationship was between both parties. However, when it comes to abuses and character assassination, it is always the woman who is targeted," Ranaut told reporters after chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring meeting at Kullu.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, speaking in the state Assembly, said. "There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women."

In a warning apparently aimed at the opposition DMK, Vijay said personal attacks, double-meaning insults, or using derogatory language targeting women will draw immediate, uncompromising legal consequences.

Udhayanidhi allegedly made a double-meaning remark during a Cauvery protest meeting in August, a comment the DMK claims has been maliciously "edited" and "misrepresented", saying he never uttered the actor's name.

"We all know that this is not limited to India. It exists across the world. Whether a woman is working, successful, a leader, or in a position of power or authority, she is always brought down by attacking her character," Ranaut, who has faced personal attacks, said.

"So, when will this kind of character assassination of women stop? Somewhere, we need to look within ourselves as a society and ask how we view women and whether we truly respect them or not," she added.